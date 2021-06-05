Norton to allow Ethereum mining on its platform, will also provide wallet service

Norton has decided to introduce a novel feature in its antivirus software. It will now let miners mine the Ethereum cryptocurrency by using its anti-virus software. Norton is one of the top companies in the world that provides anti-virus and firewall protection to computers. Its move has been surprising at least.

Though currently available to a small number of people Norton will allow people to mine Ethereum through their homes to all Norton 360 users. Though mining Ethereum will require a very high-end computing system with fast processors. The system will leverage miners into offering whatever they can offer and splitting the money gained according to it.

A Norton Spokesperson revealed to the media that the company will allow the cryptocurrency thus earned to be stored in a cloud-based Norton wallet safe from hard drive failures and will be available to be transferred into Coinbase wallet. The company believes it is a fair chance for people to earn cryptocurrency through secure software that would be free of ransomware.

Despite the confidence of Norton, there are concerns over its step in the direction. Experts say that it is difficult to mine Ethereum even with world-class Graphic Processing Units. The success of the step is doubtful and the industry is highly skeptical about it.

Vincent Pilette, CEO, NortonLifeLock enthusiastically said, “As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust. Norton Crypto is yet another innovative example of how we are expanding our Cyber Safety platform to protect our customers’ ever-evolving digital lives,”