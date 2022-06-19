Nothing Phone (1) – Here are the four things you should know

According to the most recent leaks! From the dual camera configuration to the transparent back panel and auction, here are 4 facts about the impending Nothing Phone (1). Continue scrolling and keeping your eyes on us.

1. Nothing Phone (1) – What will it feature?

It will include a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary lens on the back. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC will be providing the performance juice to the phone.

The phone will be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of basic internal storage. It will include a 4,500mAh battery and 45W rapid charging technology. The gadget will come pre-installed with Android 12 and Nothing OS on top.

2. Auction for Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will be auctioned off this month as an early limited edition phone with laser engraving and the words “EDITION (X/100)” on the right side of the gadget. There will be 100 limited edition phones in total, and the one you win will have the serial number of that limited edition item, such as EDITION (1/100).

3. Nothing Phone (1) will be released.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be sent off on July 12 at 8:30 p.m. Nothing states that we will ‘find everything at the launch function.’

4. Nothing Phone (1) – New Impressive Design

Nothing Phone (1)’s transparent panel is unlike what other smartphone makers have tried with transparent backs previously. Nothing has chosen a single-tone component color, which makes it more cohesive than previous designs. Nothing may also choose alternative color options.

5. Nothing Phone (1) – Display Details

The Nothing Phone (1) will have a 6.55-inch punch-hole OLED display with a resolution of Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) and featuring a refresh rate of 90Hz. To be honest, there is nothing wrong with the firm producing its first smartphone with an established and tested display technology.

Most importantly, people are accustomed to the hole-punch display, and it is always preferable to offer a smartphone with a normal display than to include new technologies (such as moving cameras) and confuse buyers. In terms of technical characteristics, the Nothing Phone (1) should at the very least have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Nothing Phone 1 base variant 6gb + 128gb – 27,999

middle variant 6gb + 256gb – 31,999

top end variant 8gb + 128gb – 33,999

8gb + 256gb – 36,999#NothingPhone1 #snapdragon7gen1 pic.twitter.com/AmukIhqVe8 — Rohan (@rohantweets6) June 11, 2022

Also Read: