Samsung brings 24 Months No Cost EMI for its selected models

There is some good news for Samsung aficionados in India. For owners of its flagship smartphones in the nation, the business has announced a new EMI payment option. It is the no-cost EMI offer for premium Samsung smartphones for 24 months.

This promotion is valid on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and Galaxy S22 series. Notably, Samsung has collaborated with HDFC Bank to offer the 24 Months’ No Cost EMI. The deal is available by using an HDFC Bank card at any retail shop across the country.

Details on Samsung’s No-Cost EMI Offer

The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 are now available for Rs. 3,042 EMI per month as part of the Samsung 24 Months No Cost EMI offer. The more sophisticated Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has a monthly EMI cost of Rs. 4,584.

For every one of the people who are new, the Galaxy S22 pricing begins from Rs.73K, while the Galaxy S22+ pricing begins at Rs. 85K. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra beginnings at Rs. 1,34,999. With regards to foldable cell phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 start at Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 84,999, separate.

Notwithstanding lead cell phones, the Samsung 24 Months No Cost EMI offer incorporates the accompanying advantages.

As indicated by a similar rationale, Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers might get the Galaxy Watch4 for Rs 2,999, while Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 purchasers can get a couple of Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 2,999.

This Samsung 24 Months No Cost EMI offer comes at a time when consumers are the company’s top priority. The firm has released this strategy on their premium Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, taking another significant step to make their life simpler. The deal will allow more users to experience Samsung’s newest technologies while also generating fresh demand for the flagship and foldable handsets.

“At Samsung, customers are at the centre of the many such vast arrays of activities which we have been doing.”

We are ecstatic to present a previously unnoticed 24 Months No Cost EMI offer with HDFC bank for our flagship Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, allowing them to make yet another huge step toward simplifying their lives.

“This offering will encourage more individuals to investigate Samsung’s most recent advancements while also supporting us with opening new needs with our lead as well as foldable phones,” stated Aditya Babbar, Samsung India’s positioning chief and head of the item promotion.

