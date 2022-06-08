Nothing Phone (1) Launch confirmed officially for 12th of July this year

Nothing has been keeping us all waiting for the release date of its first smartphone since it was revealed a few months ago. The firm promised us a Summer launch, and it has recently disclosed that the Nothing phone (1) will be released on July 12. Scroll down for additional information on the smartphone:

Nothing on the phone (1) Coming on July 12th

Nothing really has confirmed it Nothing (event): Return to Instinct on July 12 at 16:00 BST (8:30 pm IST). The event will be held online and will be a webcast live from London on nothing. tech. A prior leak indicated a July 21 debut date.

The business has previously announced that the phone (1), like the ear (1), would have a transparent design that reveals certain internal components like the camera, wireless charging setup, and more. The design was also influenced by Massimo Vignelli and Bob Noorda’s 1972 New York Subway Map. We also saw a leaked picture of the Nothing phone (1), which featured a bezel-free display with a punch-hole in the center and vertically oriented back cameras.

Other known features include the use of a Snapdragon CPU under the hood and the use of a Nothing OS based on Android, likely Android 12. The startup has also launched the Nothing Launcher, which allows users to have a taste of the Nothing OS. The Nothing phone (1), like the earphones, will be sold on Flipkart in India (1).

There isn’t much information on the specs. However, the phone (1) is likely to be powered by the newest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, have 50MP rear cameras, to have a 90Hz display, and offer rapid charging capabilities. To have a better notion of Nothing’s first smartphone, though, it’s wise to wait until the July 12 ceremony. We will keep you updated on any new developments about the upcoming Nothing Phone (1) by Carl Pie’s Nothing brand.

Launch Details about Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing's long-awaited first smartphone launch is only a little more than a month away. The tech business said that its phone (1) would be released on July 12 and that an event in London will be live-streamed for everyone to see.

The keynote is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. BST (3PM UTC). Nothing has named the event “Return to Instinct,” implying a basic design for the phone and its user interface – Nothing OS.

The colorful event invites a graphic that looks to be a macro photo of bird feathers (maybe a parrot), but we have no idea what this indicates regarding the actual phone launch. Nothing has been indicated that it aspires to become an ecosystem of devices that function in unison, so there’s a good chance we’ll see some smart accessories during the event as well.

