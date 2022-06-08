How to hide your followers on Instagram

PRIVACY. It is one of the important issues in the 21st century. As a social media user, you would have noticed posts and statements regarding the significance of privacy.

Instagram is one of the most famous applications in the internet world, where you can share posts, stories, reels, and anything entertaining. You can make followers and follow people according to your taste and interest. Now, what if you want to hide your followers’ list on Instagram. What will you do? We are going to explain that here.

You can hide your followers on Instagram, primarily in two ways –

Make your account private

Remove/Block users from the follower’s list

How to hide followers by making the account private –

We all know that Instagram accounts by default are public accounts in the beginning, and if we care about the privacy of our posts, followers, and following lists, we can make the account private.

Making accounts private will ensure that only people who have accepted to follow us will be able to see our posts, lists etc.

Now we will see how to convert our Instagram account to private –

Open the Instagram app on your device and login into your account. If you have already logged in, skip this step. Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the app and click on the menu icon (three horizontal lines or gear icon) in the top right corner. A list of options will appear on your screen from which you should opt for Settings Tap on privacy from the list of options in front of you on the settings page and turn on the Private account option.

Now your account is private and only your followers can see your posts, followers list and following list.

How to hide your followers by Removing/Blocking –

If the user whom you want to hide followers from, is already your follower, you should remove/block that user.

You remove a user from the follower’s list by completing a few steps as mentioned below –

Open the Instagram app on your device and login into your account Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner of the app and click on the menu icon which will take you to your profile. Now click on the Followers option to get access to your list of followers Search for the user you want to remove/block in the followers lost Now just click the Remove button next to the user account name. Now that person is not part of your followers.

You can block a user by executing the following steps –

Open the Instagram app on your device and login into your account, if it is already logged in, skip to step 2 Open the account of the user you want to block from the search or followers list Click on the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the account Select the Block option in the list which pop-ups from below the screen Select the Block button in the Confirmation pop-up so that your action is completed.

Now your follower list is inaccessible to people who you want to stop seeing it.