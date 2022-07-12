Nothing Phone (1) Launched officially in India – Specification, Price and Everything we know:

Nothing will soon release its own smartphone. At 8:30 IST, the Nothing phone (1) launch ceremony begins. The firm is holding its second-ever product launch at the event, which is taking place in London, United Kingdom. Nothing has significantly increased interest in the phone (1) during the past few weeks and has made certain important specifications official. You can watch the Nothing phone (1) debut live starting at 8:30 p.m. on the embedded YouTube link below.

Specification details for Nothing Phone (1)

Despite founder Carl Pei’s insistence that the phone (1) is about more than just features, the firm has made some significant information public. The phone (1) boasts a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor at its heart and a dual-camera configuration with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor on the back. The phone (1) includes a new Glyph Light arrangement on the back that also has a semi-transparent design, wireless charging capability, and other capabilities.

We now have official confirmation that the black version of the Nothing phone (1) will be available after numerous leaks. It appears that both the white and the black variant will be offered for purchase simultaneously, in contrast to what we observed with the Nothing ear (1).

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, a 4,500mAh battery, and compatibility for 33W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging are all included in the phone (1).

Additionally, phone (1) has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Three storage options will also be offered for the phone (1). The 8GB/128GB, 8GB256GB, and 12GB/256GB models are these.

The chin, which is typically thicker, has equal-sized bezels on the Nothing phone (1)’s four sides. Pei claims that this is made possible by the phone’s flexible OLED panel (1), a technology found only in a few high-end flagship models.

Two cameras are located on the back of the phone (1), as the manufacturer had announced earlier this month. A 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS as well as a second 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor are included. Pei displays raw camera samples taken directly from the phone (1).

A red LED on the phone’s rear illuminates to indicate when video recording is active. Pei reveals that the Nothing phone can record up to 4K video (1) and that the launch event itself is being recorded on it (1). The Nothing phone (1) is primarily constructed of recycled materials, but Pei points out that the aluminum frame is layered between layers of Gorilla Glass 5, so when you handle the phone, you can’t feel any plastic (1)

The phone (1) also has a few small, nearly stock Android modifications, like a quick setting toggle specifically for the Nothing ear (1), which Pei claims will appear on handsets from other companies as well. Tesla is one of these manufacturers, and phone (1) enables you to control several features of your Tesla vehicle remotely.

Carl Pei shows the smartphone

The launch event has started, and Carl Pei is in the room holding a phone (1). Pei introduces the event by showcasing the Glyph Interface, the most distinctive feature of the phone, and its capabilities.

Accessories for Nothing Phone (1)

Before the launch, a recent leak from Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on Twitter disclosed three first-party accessories for the phone, along with their prices. Up until this point, the phone’s accessories were a mystery. These consist of a charging adaptor, tempered glass for protection, and a transparent bumper case. See them listed below.

Countries where Nothing Phone (1) will be available?

According to tipper Yogesh Brar, the Nothing phone (1) will go on sale later today in a number of countries, including India, Spain, the UK, Germany, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. See the tweet below for a complete list of the nations.

Nothing Phone (1) – Case

A transparent phone case can potentially be included in the box for Nothing phone owners (1). In a recent tweet, user r (@ShishirShelke1) unboxed the white version of the device, showing what appeared to be a clear TPU case within the box.

Nothing Phone 1 Unboxed !

Transparent Case inside the Box pic.twitter.com/4cGdayocSd — 丂んﾉ丂んﾉr (@ShishirShelke1) July 10, 2022

Pricing and Bank offers on Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing phone (1) will be sold in India through the online retailer Flipkart, and customers who have placed pre-orders for the device will be able to do so as of this evening. Additionally, Flipkart stated on a microsite that customers who use an HDFC Bank credit card or an EMI plan to purchase the Nothing phone (1) will receive a Rs 2,000 discount.

Here is the pricing for Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing phone (1) Launched ‼️ Here are the prices 💵

6+128GB: ₹32,999/ £399

8+128GB: ₹35,999/ £449

12+256GB: ₹38,999/ £499 Introductory ₹1K Off in India for pre-order customers. No Charger In-Box. Do you like the pricing? As expected IMO, nothing mind-blowing. #nothing pic.twitter.com/NccfP4LQj4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 12, 2022

Nothing sale will begin on July 21

The Nothing phone (1) will eventually go on open sale, making it available to everyone, even if it is initially exclusively accessible to people who used an invite code to pre-order the phone. According to a recent leak, this date may actually be July 21 in India and other parts of Europe and Asia.

Nothing Phone (1) sales schedule – 16th to 20th July : Nothing Kiosk (London)

– 18th July : Limited Partner Sales

– 21st July : Open Sale (Globally) Phone (1) will be available in markets across Europe & Asia It will not be available in Africa, North/South America & Australia — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 11, 2022

Nothing package matches the color of the phone

It appears that the Nothing phone (1)’s box packing will come in the same colour as the phone, as some Twitter users noted. The Nothing phone (1) comes in two different package colors, black and white, which also happen to be the two anticipated colors of the phone (1) itself, according to a new video thumbnail posted by YouTube user “Unbox Therapy.”