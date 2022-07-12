New laws soon to reduce scope for violation: MoS IT

The recent probe of Uber Files has rooted the perturb of the governing body of India that technology giants have been exploiting applied sciences to play with the government and its customers. As of now, the governing body of India is single-minded to introduce improved policies and acts that would lower the favorable circumstances for the tech giants to disrupt any guidelines of the Indian government or to carry out anything illegitimate, as commented by Mr. Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union minister India.

Chandrashekhar further added that it has been reasonably apparent to a number of an individual that the technology giants have been using applied science to play with the government and their customers as well. They have also circumvented audits by repeatedly shrouding themselves with modernizations.

The MoS IT and Electronic also said that modernization is crucial and the ministry will keep on backing a modernization atmosphere, however, it will also set up acts and guidelines to assure that cyberspace is susceptible, secure, reliable, and culpable.

A news agency along with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists carried out a probe into the concerned matter. The result of which showed that ride-hailing firm, Uber technologies Inc was in the possession of employing covertness applied science to go past the administrators, dabbed into the politicking chain, and vigorously carved edges as it operated via escape clauses in act and rule.

The government official further said that it was bothering that the tech giants have employed applied science and modernization to circumvent audits and go past the rules. And now the government will be bringing more rigid laws.

He further added that in the coming time, in the presence latest acts and regulations, these technology companies will not get favorable circumstances to disrupt the guidelines made by the Indian Government or carry out any illegitimate business as the new laws will limit significantly.

As per a person related to the governing body of the country, the acts which will get launched might have to chastise arrangements to assure that the tech giants are answerable and secure the benefits of the people in the virtual world.

The MoS also said that since the country is witnessing a growth in internet users count and the digital market is booming, the guideline motive of the governing bodies is greatly evident. The acts and regulations will assure that the digital world is accessible, secure, and reliable and these big technology firms are answerable to their customers in India.