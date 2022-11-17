Nothing Phone (1) receives discounts upto 50% on Flipkart

If you are seeking a new smartphone, especially one with a wonderful design and specifications, now is the time to go for the new Nothing Phone (1).

As part of the deal, the recently introduced Nothing flagship, the Nothing Phone (1), is believed to be getting a big discount on Flipkart. According to the promises, this smartphone will have a discount of up to 50%. We have all you need to know about:

Nothing Phone (1) discounts on Flipkart India

As we mentioned currently, this smartphone is receiving a massive discount of up to 50% which brings down the pricing of this smartphone from around Rs. 40,000 to to Rs. 20,000 now.

Adding more information about the smartphone discount, the base variant of this smartphone which comes in the configuration of 8GB of RAM plus 128GB of internal storage has now been priced at a massive discount of Rs. 29,999. (WAIT we have got you covered with how you can buy the smartphone for direct Rs. 20000 down below).

Also, if you are looking for a storage plus RAM upgrade then you can get other variants coming in the configuration of 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage for Rs. 31,999. There is another smartphone variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant that is now being priced at Rs. 34,999.

How to buy Nothing Phone (1) for Rs. 20,000

If you’re wondering how you may get this Nothing Phone (1) for as little as Rs. 20,000, look no further. Then you may acquire this smartphone for even less than its quoted price of Rs. 29,999.

The e-commerce giant is promising discounts of up to Rs. 17,500 off when you exchange this older smartphone for this new flagship beast during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale.

If you chance to obtain a full price cut, the price might be reduced to Rs. 12,499 as well. Furthermore, Flipkart is giving bank discounts through its bank partners. The e-commerce giant is said to be offering an additional 5% discount when using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone (1) – Specification and Features

This was all about the savings you’d get for purchasing this Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. If you are determined about purchasing this smartphone, we have provided all of the specifications and features.

This smartphone will have a larger screen of up to 6.55-inches OLED display with a quicker refresh rate of up to 90Hz. This display will also come with the greatest display protection available, including Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

On the hardware and power front, this smartphone has the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a new mid-level Qualcomm flagship processor. In addition to this strong chipset, the smartphone has a quicker RAM of up to 12GB and 256GB of internal storage. On the battery front, this smartphone has a larger 4500 mAh battery onboard, as well as faster cable charging of up to 33W.