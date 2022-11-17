Google Pixel Fold New Leaked Emerged Online

Google, the technology behemoth, has been making headlines for quite some time! Following the release of the new Google Pixel 7 series smartphone, there have already been several leaks regarding the future new Pixel products. Many enthusiasts have eagerly anticipated the arrival of the Pixel 7a smartphone in the A series.

Aside from this Pixel 7a smartphone, there have been fresh leaks concerning the Google Pixel Fold smartphone. Both of these flagship smartphones have received significant updates in terms of design, performance, and efficiency.

Similarly, many people have eagerly anticipated the release of the new foldable. Speaking of leaks, it has been said that Google will debut its new premium Pixel 8 series in the next year, coupled with a new A-series smartphone, the Pixel 7a, and a foray into the foldable market, the Google Pixel Fold. Everything we know thus far is as follows:

Google Pixel Fold – Leaks about its launch

There’s been a lot of speculation about the Google Pixel Fold smartphone. This launch is scheduled to take place in May 2023. According to Jon Posser’s claim, Google is working on this foldable project called Project Passport.

There are also fresh render photos from FrontPageTech that offer us a look at this next foldable smartphone. According to the photos, this foldable will have a glass and metal design.

Expected specification for Google Pixel Fold

Concerning the specifications of this Google Pixel Fold, it has been stated that within the fold will be two distinct cameras, each of which will be 9.5MP. This selfie camera will also be located within a punch hole on the screen’s outside edge.

It’s also been reported that the Pixel Fold will have a massive inner display. FrontPageTech reports also reveal the color options that will be available with this foldable. According to reports, this foldable will be available in two color options: Chalk and Obsidian.

This Pixel foldable is reported to have new stereo effect speakers with top and bottom firing speakers aboard. There is also a USB-C connector for charging this foldable. However, there have been no changes on the processor front! This foldable may include a faster Snapdragon chipset. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Google Pixel Fold – Leak Price

In terms of cost, we have a new leak indicating that this smartphone would be available for a premium price. This Pixel smartphone will compete with the already dominant Samsung Z Fold devices. As a result, we expect that the price will compete with that of the Samsung Z Fold.

According to FrontPageTech, the foldable will be released for $1799, which is comparable to the $1700 price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.