The internet has become an inevitable part of our lives these days. Given the fact that it brings the world to your fingertips, this is only expected. However, at times when the search results take forever to load or when you are faced with issues related to formatting, your patience can run out. If you are looking for ways to make the browsing experience on Google Chrome better, then the first step should be towards clearing cache and cookies. Read along to learn how to clear cache in Chrome.

What Are Cache And Cookies

It is possible that when you are going through a website, it might save or remember specific information to improve the browsing experience. The user’s browsing data is saved by the Cookies with their consent. The cache remembers images, videos, or other parts of the webpage from the previous visit, thereby helping the webpages to load more quickly. This eliminates the need for re-rendering everything each time you visit a web page.

What Happens When You Clear Cache And Cookies

All this saved and recorded information gets deleted when you clear cache and cookies. Once you have cleared your cache and cookies, you will have to enter the previously entered passwords once again. Clearing cache and cookies also boosts the load time of sites visited earlier. This is because the content of the webpage is loaded again.

How To Clear Cache And Cookies In Chrome

Given below are a few easy steps to help you clear cache and cookies in Chrome on your Windows 10, 11, or Mac Computer.