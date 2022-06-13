Nothing Phone (1) – Where to Prebook and other information

New information and details about Nothing Phone (1) are setting the internet on buzz. Information about the smartphone got leaked and revealed by known tipster Mukul Sharma on his Twitter account.

Mukul Sharma tweeted that buyers will have the option to pre-book Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart by paying 2000 rupees. The company had previously informed about the launch of Nothing Phone (1) in India on the 12th of July at 8:30 PM.

[Exclusive] #NothingPhone1 pre-booking details.

Buyers will be able to pre-book the device by paying 2K.

Coupon money will be adjusted during checkout (on the keynote date, July 12 itself).

Plus, "variant of your choice" confirms multiple memory variants.

Feel free to retweet 😉 pic.twitter.com/MAKT3fhiHz — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 11, 2022

The launch event, named “Return to Instinct”, will be live-streamed from London on nothing.tech.

Buyers who pre-booked the smartphone can use coupon money to adjust the advance payment to the final payment on 12th July itself. The product is said to be available for purchase soon after the launch.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding pre-booking facility for the product.

Yesterday, Vice President of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, confirmed that every NOTHING phone sold in India will be locally manufactured in Tamil Nadu.

Two hundred seventy authorised centres spanning more than 250 cities will be classified as customer support centres for Nothing Phone (1). The company also plans to provide year-round support for all customers of Phone (1).

Features of Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be powered by, 4500mAh with fast charging. It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a RAM of 8 GB. Some reports suggest the device supports wireless charging.

With a 6.55-inch Full-HD + OLED Panel, 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of about 2400×1080 pixels, the launch of Nothing Phone will set the market on fire. The phone will have dual or triple cameras in the rear and a single selfie cam on the front.

According to the available information, Nothing Phone (1) will run on an Android 12 with a custom-made company UI.

A transparent back with a flat sliver metallic frame will make Nothing Phone (1) an exception from other phones.

About the company –

Nothing Technology Limited (NOTHING) is a consumer-technology company founded in October 2020 by Carl Pei. Carl Pei was cofounder of One Plus. He was also a director of one plus Global from 2013 till 2020 when he left the company to start a new venture.

NOTHING’s first product, Ear (1), was launched on July 27, 2021. Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, Twitch cofounder Kevin Lin, CEO of Reddit Steve Huffman, and YouTuber Casey Neistat are part of Nothing.