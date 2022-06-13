Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a larger secondary display and a better hinge, says reports

Samsung is preparing to release numerous new smartphones and other devices. The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are two such rumored new devices. The leaked renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 were recently unveiled, providing us with a thorough look at the next foldable phone.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Live Images

Rumors, as well as leaks about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, have been circulating for some time. These rumors have also provided us with a glimpse of what to expect from the future foldable flagship. Leaked photos of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have now provided us with a clearer sense of what to anticipate from the next phone.

TechTalk published the leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The clamshell design, better hinge mechanism, and camera arrangement are all visible. Furthermore, it appears that the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will include a somewhat larger secondary display.

Samsung appears to have improved the appearance of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, particularly at the hinge, which is less visible. The back camera system is completed by the dual-camera arrangement at the rear black glass surface, as well as the LED flash. More notably, it appears to have a bigger second display than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

When the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is flipped open, the same punch-hole cutout display is seen. There appears to be an under-display fingerprint sensor as well as an in-display camera sensor.

New Upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

We might anticipate an updated module in the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to reports, the new foldable phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 CPU. It is also rumored to have a larger 3,300 mAh battery with enhanced 25W fast charging capabilities. However, we’re not sure if the adaptor will be included with the box.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might have 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The future Samsung foldable phone will be unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the August Unpacked 2022 event.

