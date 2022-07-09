Nothing Phone (1) will not come with a charger in the box, says reports

Key details regarding the Nothing Phone (1) are now available, and this information is sort of assisting the business in building anticipation for the launch on July 12. However, the most recent leak may lessen excitement for the first phone from the business, which is run by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. The Nothing Phone (1) will not have a charger within the package, according to a YouTube video.

Nothing Phone (1) without charger brick inside

Technical Guruji, also known as Gaurav Chaudhary, created a video to highlight some of the features of the Nothing Phone (1). In the video, Chaudhary is heard saying that the phone’s retail packaging is made entirely of recyclable materials and has no plastic. However, it is difficult to disregard the box’s proportions. Sort of confirming there is no charger in the package is the sleek packaging. Other parts weren’t out of the package, even if the phone was. Therefore, we are uncertain if that is the case. The retail box, however, makes a compelling argument if we consider the present standard of removing charges.

Who initially did it?

In 2020, Apple became the first company to discontinue including a power brick or charger as we prefer to call it, in the retail packaging of the iPhone 12. Some smartphone manufacturers originally criticized the decision but subsequently joined the iPhone maker. Many other companies, including Samsung, do not provide a charger in the box.

They contend—much like Apple—that it is advantageous to the environment and perhaps not bothersome because the majority of people already have a charger handy in their homes. This is a half-truth, albeit it is somewhat true.

Is a charger required?

The costs of the phones stay about the same even if chargers are no longer included in the retail package. The abolition of charges does not provide any benefits to customers. Although some consumers don’t mind, for others it is a lousy bargain. This is due to the fact that a sizable number of Android phones have proprietary fast-charging technologies that can only be used with the manufacturer’s own chargers. The buyer will be without that function if one is not included in the box unless they spend additional money to get it.

The identical phones are said to work with chargers made by other companies, however, their power output is limited and conforms to the USB PD standard. Nothing hasn’t made any statements about how its forthcoming phone will charge just yet. At this time, we are unsure if the charger will be included in the bundle.

