Apple focusing towards Pro Models for iPhone 14 series, reports

In 2022, Apple appears to be moving its attention to iPhone ‘Pro’ models. According to Ming-Chi Kuo’s newest report, the next A16 Bionic chipset will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Building on that, the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max may use last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, giving performance comparable to the iPhone 13 series. Until recently, both the ordinary and Pro models of the iPhone came with the most recent processor. Apple anticipates a surge in sales of the iPhone 14 Series’ premium versions as a result of this decision.

Now, because the Pro models are projected to acquire an enhanced camera system this year, an increase in their sales will assist rear cameras component manufacturers such as Sny, Largan, Alps, and LG Innotek. It is worth noting that the Pro series will be significantly more pricey than it was last year.

Some people are disappointed by the smart move since they have been waiting through all of the iPhone 13 price cuts to get their hands on the ordinary iPhone 14. This raises another point of worry. Every year, the increase in performance is what pushes many people to purchase the new iPhone.

However, given that the ordinary iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have comparable performance to the iPhone 13 series, it will be intriguing to see how Apple separates the two handsets. The discontinuation of the iPhone 13 might be seen as an aggressive move, given Apple retains the standard models for longer than the Pro ones.

The iPhone 14 battery capacity has been revealed

According to ShrimpApplePro, the Apple iPhone 14 series will have a larger battery capacity than the iPhone 13. According to the report, the vanilla iPhone 14 will have a 3,279 mAh battery, which is nearly identical to the 3,227 mah battery of the iPhone 13.

It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 has a video playback time of up to 18 hours. The iPhone 14 Max, a new model that might launch with the iPhone 14 range, is reported to contain a 4,325 mAh battery.

The leaker also cites the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro variants. So, the iPhone 14 Pro might have a 3,200 mAh battery, which appears to be a little upgrade over the iPhone 13 Pro’s 3.095 mAh battery.

It is worth noting once more that the iPhone 13 Pro has a movie playback time of up to 28 hours. Apple may be able to give up to 30 hours of movie playback on the iPhone 14 Pro due to a small increase in battery capacity and improved power management.

Also Read: