Nothing Phone (2): Budget Flagship with Powerful Specs now available on Flipkart

After launching the new Nothing phone lineup in the previous year and also there are many earbuds launched by the brand too. However, this year, Carl Pei’s Nothing has brought a budget premium flagship, the new Nothing Phone (2) which comes with a great set of specifications as well as pricing too.

However, the smartphone is quite good considering the price as well as its specification too. If you are in India, now you will be able to buy this new phone via the Indian e-commerce platform, Flipkart where the Indian e-com giant has already started with the pre-booking of this recently launched device.

Nothing Phone (2) – What does it feature?

Talking about the specification and feature side for Nothing Phone (2), the budget premium flagship comes with a great set of specifications where you will be getting a bigger 6.7-inch panel which comes with the support for a peak resolution of upto FHD+ and also it uses a special LTPO panel too.

Moving inside the smartphone, it comes with a more powerful chipset which is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc which works with Adreno 730 GPU too.

On the camera and battery side, the smartphone on the rear side comes with a duo-housed camera where you will be getting a 50MP main sensor by Sony combined with another 50MP Ultra-wide angle sensor too. To take the best selfie shots, on the front, you will be getting a 32MP selfie shooter too.

On the battery and charging side, the smartphone comes with a bigger 4700mAh battery which supports a faster-wired charging of up to 47W via the USB Type-C port and also you can charge the phone via wireless charger in 15W.

On the connectivity side, the smartphone also comes with the latest Wi-Fi 6 support combined with Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC too. The smartphone also comes with an IP54 splashproof rating.

Nothing Phone (2)’s pre-booking started via Flipkart

Finally, after a long wait, we have the new Nothing (2) which has made its way to release and is also sold via Flipkart in India.

Nothing Phone (2) @ Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart ✔️Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

✔️32 MP front camera

✔️Nothing OS 2.0 Sale is Live Now#NothingOnFlipkart — Flipkart (@Flipkart) July 21, 2023

To give you a small glimpse about the smartphone, the premium flagship was launched back on the 11th of July this year which came with the fame transparent back from the Nothing Phone (1). However, Carl’s Pei smartphone brand has improved its Glypth interface this year.

Nothing Phone (2) – What’s the pricing?

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Nothing Phone (2) comes with a great set of features, and also Nothing has managed to keep the price quite competitive too. The smartphone is launched in three different variants where you get the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 44,999.

The mid-variant comes with 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB storage which is sold for Rs. 49,999. The top variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage which will be sold for Rs. 54,999.

Conclusion

Now that we’ve finished, let’s pause and admire the Nothing Phone (2).

After much expectation, Carl Pei’s Nothing has produced a low-cost quality flagship that will undoubtedly draw attention. This smartphone is a force to be reckoned with because to its outstanding features and affordable price.

Flipkart in India has already begun accepting preorders! That’s correct, this premium flagship with its recognizable transparent back and enhanced Glypth UI is now available for purchase.

Overall, we think the Nothing Phone (2) is a success. It is a smartphone that is worth every cent because to its remarkable capabilities, stylish design, and budget-friendly price. Therefore, the Nothing Phone (2) is the only option if you’re seeking for a quality flagship smartphone on a tight budget that doesn’t sacrifice performance or aesthetic appeal. Enjoy your smartphone search!

