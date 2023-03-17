Nothing Phone (2) to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC

Nothing from Carl Pei, the former CEO of OnePlus, has recently made headlines. According to the most recent reports, this smartphone manufacturer will soon introduce their new successor model, the Nothing Phone (2), an improved version of the Nothing Phone(1). Prior to the smartphone’s official launch at the most recent MWC 2023 event, Carl Pei, the company’s current CEO, and founder, gave us a good new update by confirming that the forthcoming Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen series. If you are someone who has been excited about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) smartphone, then here we have got you covered with all the updates you need to know about the smartphone.

Nothing Phone (2) to be powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Series

The most important update we have regarding the smartphone is that the most potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen series will be used in the new Nothing Phone (2). However, this new model is actually more of an update than the original Nothing Phone, the Phone (1), which was released and featured the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. We can, however, say that the smartphone company is actually moving towards bringing a new flagship smartphone thanks to the new 8 Series chipset.’

There are two opportunities here, but not on the chipset side. Nothing brand will ship with an 8 Gen 1 chipset that was previously introduced or include an 8 Gen 2 chipset out of the box. We’ll have to wait a little while longer before learning more about this. Speaking further about this smartphone, it has been stated that the new Nothing Phone (2) will have the same semi-transparent design that also offers the Glyph user interface.

When will the Nothing Phone (2) Launch?

When will the launch of Nothing Phone (2) occur? If you’re curious about the smartphone’s launch date, it has been reported that the new Nothing Phone (2) will go on sale in the latter half of 2023.

What is the leaked pricing for Nothing Phone (2)?

Talking about the pricing side, this new Nothing Phone (2) is the latest premium smartphone coming from the brand. Here, it’s been said that the company will be launching this phone for premium pricing. However, as this smartphone will be launched for premium pricing, we can expect the pricing to be around $600 to $800. However, we will be updating you as soon as we get a confirmed update about it. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.