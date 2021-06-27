Bitcoin transactions to be facilitated at Resorts World Las Vegas

Vegas is the most popular city across the world for gambling and is called a resort city. Genting Group recently announced the opening of their biggest new property in the city worth $4.3 billion. Resort World Las Vegas is the latest property in the city with 3,500 rooms and the opening of this new property gave a boost to the gambling capital of America as the city was closed for more than 3 months last year because of the pandemic and this affected the number of visitors to a great extent.

Resorts World Las Vegas is all set to serve the visitors with the best experiences in the town, and looking at the growing demand of digital currency across the world, the resort recently announced that crypto might be the next step for the gambling industry into the digital era.

To cater to the customers with crypto-friendly services, the Las Vegas resort has announced a partnership with the Gemini, which is a crypto exchange by Winklevoss twins. With this partnership, Resorts World became the first property in Las Vegas to adopt Cryptocurrency. The visitors will be able to use the Gemini Crypto wallet to access different services at the newly opened casino property in the city.

Though there is no official announcement of the launch date of these crypto-friendly services at the property, and also, the companies haven’t shared any further information about which services will be included in this list of user-friendly crypto services. Whereas, one thing is simply clear that no visitor will be allowed to use the digital currency at the gaming zone for gambling because of the Gaming laws in Nevada, which clearly state that the use of virtual currency is illegal in Gambling. Rest, the virtual currency will be used to pay for other services and goods at the hotel.

Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas shared that how the Vegas Resorts World team is working to enhance the experience of the visitor inside the property.