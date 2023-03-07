Now you buy iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow Color

If you are currently considering purchasing a new iPhone, you can now get a new iPhone 14 series in a different color. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both come in a new Yellow Color option, which Apple has indeed introduced.

For those who may not be aware! The new iPhone 14 series is already available and comes in a variety of color options, including Midnight, Starlight, Product Red, as well as Blue and Purple. You may now get an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphone in the Yellow Variant, nevertheless. Do you want to try out the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones in the Yellow color option?

Buy Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow Color Variant

Speaking more specifically about the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has introduced the smartphone in a variety of configurations, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. What is the best way to purchase the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus? According to recent reports, preorders for the new color option of the iPhone will begin on March 10 of this year. The smartphone will thereafter be available starting on March 14 of this year.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – Specification and Features

Speaking more specifically about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus’s specifications, the device offers its users a great selection of high-end features. The key distinction between these two smartphones is that the Plus edition has a larger display, measuring 6.7 inches, while the non-plus variant has a 6.1-inch panel.

Here, both smartphones are equipped with the most recent and potent A15 Bionic Chipset from Apple, which was just released. But, compared to its predecessor, the A14 Bionic chipset, the new A15 Bionic chipset is a great boost. It is more effective and powerful.

If you’re considering the photography aspect, both smartphones are equipped with the most recent trio of cameras on the back. Here, you have a 48MP main sensor that is once more combined with an ultrawide and telephoto sensor. Moreover, there is a standard flagship selfie camera on the front.

Talking about the additional features, here both of the smartphones come with an IP68 water as well as rust resistance rating. With this rating, the smartphone will be able to survive in water at the depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes.

What’s the pricing of the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus?

Regarding the price, the iPhone 14’s price starts at Rs. 79,990, while the iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,990.