How to Deconstruct Technical Debris in The Planet Crafter

In The Planet Crafter, players can use the deconstruction microchip to rearrange their base and explore shipwrecks. However, this tool is unsuitable for dismantling technical debris, including giant computer stacks that are too complex for the regular chip to work on. Technical debris can be found in various wrecks and abandoned sites in the game, and players will need to upgrade their deconstruction chip to dismantle it.

To obtain the deconstruction T2 microchip, players need to find several blueprint microchips throughout the map. These can be obtained by exploring shipwrecks and other ruins. Bringing these back to a Blueprints Display will unlock special equipment and objects that are not unlocked by regular milestones. The deconstruction T2 microchip is one such item, and it can be obtained by unlocking items in a specific order.

Once players have obtained the deconstruction T2 microchip, they can upgrade their existing chip using one methane cartridge and one zeolite. Zeolite is a valuable material used in the Plants stage of terraforming, and players may need to wait until this stage to obtain it. However, there are ways of obtaining zeolite early by searching in the right places.

The deconstruction T2 microchip allows players to dismantle technical debris, which can be found in various wrecks and abandoned sites throughout the game. This type of debris turns into circuit boards, a valuable material used in a variety of late-game equipment such as drones. It is worth noting that although the deconstruction microchip T2 was introduced in the Fish and Drones update of The Planet Crafter, the technical debris it works on can be found in all the major wrecks and ruins in the game, including those that are older than the update.

For players new to the game, obtaining the deconstruction T2 microchip and dismantling technical debris can help them progress faster. For returning players, going through all the shipwrecks they explored during previous updates and collecting all the debris they can find will be much easier than constructing circuit boards from scratch.

In conclusion, the deconstruction microchip in The Planet Crafter is useful for rearranging a base and exploring old shipwrecks. However, to dismantle technical debris, players will need to upgrade their deconstruction chip using the deconstruction T2 microchip, which can be obtained by finding blueprint microchips throughout the map. Technical debris can be found in various wrecks and abandoned sites throughout the game and turns into circuit boards, a valuable material used in late-game equipment. New or returning players should obtain the deconstruction T2 microchip and collect all the technical debris they can find to progress faster in the game.