AMD To Unveil RDNA 3 Graphics Cards On November 3

2 hours before Nvidia’s event, AMD announced that the next-generation “RDNA 3” series of Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards will be unveiled on November 3rd. AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will be used in the upcoming next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards to significantly improve gaming performance, and RDNA 3 may also be the first chip to approach a 4GHz GPU clock speed. Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards with RDNA 3 GPUs will be revealed on November 3rd. The release date for AMD RDNA 3 has now been set, confirming that we’ll see a new generation of Radeon graphics cards from the Radeon team later this year.

AMD is expecting impressive performance per watt from its all-new GPU architecture and all-new GPU architecture. AMD RDNA 3 graphics architecture will power the next generation of AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, with AMD promising 50% better performance per watt than current RDNA 2-based graphics cards.

RDNA 3 has been confirmed to use TSMC’s 5nm process, a completely new compute block design, an optimized graphics pipeline, and AMD’s impressive next-generation Infinity Cache model. launched with RDNA 2 GPUs. Borrowing from the popular Ryzen gaming book, RDNA 3 GPUs should be the first to use an AMD chipset-based design and promise next-generation Infinity cache, as well as adaptive power management that helps meet the demands of a 50% increase in performance per watt.

