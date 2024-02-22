Semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp, a cornerstone in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, records $60 billion in revenue, unveiling its highly anticipated earnings report. The response from investors in the coming days is poised to provide insights into the market’s risk appetite, reflecting the broader sentiment despite economic uncertainties. Accelerated computing and generative AI have reached a tipping point, according to Nvidia’s latest earnings report released on Feb. 21. The company’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, stated that demand is surging globally across various industries, companies, and nations.

Huang highlighted that Nvidia RTX has become a “massive PC platform for generative AI,” with a user base of 100 million gamers and creators. The widespread adoption of this technology has contributed significantly to the company’s success.

Investors’ response to Nvidia’s record $60 billion in revenue report may serve as a barometer for the overall market sentiment. Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer at GraniteShares, notes, “The response to the numbers could be seen as a referendum on the market itself. If Nvidia beats expectations and the stock still falls, that will tell us that people are anxious.”

Nvidia’s shares surged by 300% in 2023 and have already climbed nearly 40% this year, making it a standout performer among the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks driving the market. With its hefty market value, Nvidia wields substantial influence in key indexes, particularly the S&P 500. As of Tuesday’s close, the company’s soaring shares accounted for over a quarter of the index’s 4% gain, contributing significantly to the market’s record highs.

Record-breaking Revenue and Profit

Nvidia reported a record-high fourth-quarter revenue of $22.1 billion, marking a staggering 265% increase compared to the previous year. The full-year revenue stood at $60.9 billion, reflecting a remarkable 126% growth from 2022.

The net income for the fourth quarter reached $12.28 billion, a remarkable 769% increase annually. The full-year net income stood at $29.76 billion, showing a substantial 581% annual growth. The diluted earnings per share for the year were $11.93, compared to $1.74 in the previous year.

Market Response and Share Price Surge

Following the positive earnings report, Nvidia’s share price surged by 8.43% after hours, reaching $731 per share, despite a negative trend during the day. The company’s stock has consistently grown, with a 56.88 point increase (8.43%) after hours.

Data Center Division Driving Revenue

A significant portion of Nvidia’s yearly revenue was attributed to the data centre business, experiencing record growth over the past 12 months as AI technology continued to expand globally. The Data Center division reported a record-breaking fourth-quarter revenue of $18.4 billion, a 27% increase from the previous quarter, and an astounding 409% rise from the previous year. The annual revenue for the division reached $47.5 billion.

Strategic initiatives and partnerships, including collaborations with major players like Google, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services fueled the growth in the Data Center division.

Future Outlook

Nvidia forecasts its revenue to hover around $24.0 billion, with a possible variation of plus or minus 2%. The expected gross margins stand at 76.3% for GAAP and 77.0% for non-GAAP measures, subject to a possible 50 basis point deviation.

Nvidia records $60 billion in revenue, which reflects the company’s leadership in accelerated computing and generative AI. The widespread adoption of Nvidia RTX and strategic partnerships in the Data Center division has driven remarkable growth. The positive market response, with a surge in share prices, indicates strong confidence in Nvidia’s continued success in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and computing technologies.

Also Read: Ethereum Breaks Milestone Barrier: Soars Beyond $3,000 in Remarkable Surge