Nigerian users criticize Binance for reportedly limiting the exchange rates for transactions involving the Nigerian Naira (NGN) and Tether (USDT). Traders claim that Binance’s decision to restrict rates exceeding NGN1,802 is at the behest of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aiming to curb the local currency’s depreciation.

Binance has communicated its commitment to collaborating with Nigerian authorities, legislators, and regulators to enforce adherence to the imposed price cap. Traders on the platform are currently unable to sell USDT above the specified limit, prompting some to explore alternative exchanges without such restrictions.

Amid accusations of yielding to Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) control preferences, Binance clarified that the price peg resulted from an “automatic system pause.” The exchange explained that this system pause occurs during periods of significant currency movement. Binance emphasized that the pricing suppression is temporary, ensuring necessary adjustments are made for continued trading.

The Office of the National Security Adviser in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has initiated joint efforts to combat forex speculation. The goal is to address issues affecting Nigeria’s economic stability, attributing the depreciation of the naira to speculators operating both domestically and internationally through various means.

In mid-2023, the Nigerian government’s unification of forex windows resulted in a substantial depreciation of the naira against the U.S. dollar. The exchange rate surged from approximately 700 naira/$1 to a historic high of over 1,500 naira/$1. The move aimed to streamline forex operations and curb speculative activities impacting the country’s economic health.

In July 2023, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) cautioned local investors against using Binance, citing the platform’s lack of a license to operate in the country and labeling its activities illegal. The SEC emphasized the high-risk nature of investments on the platform.

Naira’s Struggles Against the Dollar

Since mid-2023, the Nigerian Naira has been facing a rapid decline against the U.S. Dollar, prompting the CBN to implement measures to stabilize its value. Despite these efforts, experts predict the Naira could surpass NGN2,000 per dollar in the coming weeks.

Binance Accused of Compliance

Nigerian users criticize Binance, and traders on Binance’s peer-to-peer (P2P) platform claim the exchange is adhering to CBN directives by blocking users quoting rates above NGN1,802 for each US dollar. This move has allegedly led some traders to shift operations to alternative platforms like Telegram.

Users Criticize Binance’s Role

Social media posts, including one by user Mikeal Bernard, express dissatisfaction with Binance’s compliance, emphasizing that blocking the exchange won’t prevent users from finding alternative methods. Some traders have already moved to Telegram, where they can reportedly achieve higher exchange rates for stablecoins.

Binance Responds to Allegations

In response to the accusations, Binance defended its actions, asserting the right to remove users engaged in malicious or manipulative behavior. The exchange acknowledged setting upper limits for ads and actively filtering out undesirable content. Binance also hinted at complying with the CBN’s and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) directives to block transactions exceeding NGN1,802.

Traders Adapt to Changing Landscape

Despite the restrictions, traders are finding innovative ways to navigate the evolving crypto landscape. Mikeal Bernard warned Nigerian authorities that blocking Binance is not a foolproof solution, as people will seek alternative avenues.

As Binance faces criticism from Nigerian users over alleged compliance with rate restrictions, the crypto community demonstrates resilience by adapting to alternative platforms. The ongoing struggle to stabilize the Naira highlights the challenges faced by regulatory measures. The crypto space, characterized by its dynamic nature, underscores the necessity for comprehensive strategies to address currency fluctuations.

Also Read: Nvidia Makes History: Records Astounding $60 Billion in Revenue Milestone.