Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series Is Set To Launch As Soon As July

It looks like Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 40 series graphics cards may get their release date earlier than initially expected. We have more recent speculation by Kopite7Kimi, who says Nvidia’s launch date for the RTX 40-series is at the beginning of Q3. Computex is coming up very soon, with the company even having a keynote taking place on May 23, but the 40-series graphics cards are not likely to be revealed at this event, since it is just a little bit too soon. Given it is quite far away yet, it is possible that NVIDIAs has not decided yet on the timing of NVIDIA’s launch of RTX 40-series GPUs.

While NVIDIA is still not confirmed on RTX 40s existence, we are sure the RTX 40 series will eventually be launched. Considering the RTX 3000 Ampere graphics cards launched back in 2020, with the announcement of everything except for RTX 3050 Ti still pending, it is safe to assume that NVIDIA is going to release their new RTX 4000 GPUs this year. It might be hard to believe, but we are more than a year= from the Nvidia launch of RTX 3000 GPUs, but the best graphics cards wait for no man, and it looks like we are going to get our hands on the RTX 4000 products sooner than later. NVIDIAs GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards, which are built around its next-generation architecture, could be coming much sooner than expected.

We are getting closer to the next-generation RTX 40 series graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture being launched, and new information from an authoritative leaker suggests it could launch sooner than expected; as early as July or August. The rumor mill has been buzzing, with the next-generation launch of the RTX 40 collection graphics cards, mostly based on Ada Lovelace’s structure.

There is a bit of a point in this being an early launch from NVIDIA, giving them an edge over competitors AMD, and also Intel, which is about to start its Arc line of graphics cards. The early launch would almost certainly give it a massive lead over rivals AMD, and perhaps even overtake Intel when they launch their Arc series of graphics cards.

With NVIDIAs launch of the NVIDIA CMP (Crypto Mining Processor) at the end of this year, the company hopes to open more than just its 30 and 20-series GPUs to gamers. NVIDIAs going to be keen to take advantage of an opportunity to generate some buzz with a conversation around any new gaming products during Computex 2022. Computex is fast approaching, with the company even having a keynote scheduled for May 23, however, it is not very likely the 40-series graphics cards are going to be revealed during that event since that it is too soon.