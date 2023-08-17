NYC Implements Ban on TikTok Usage on City-Owned Devices

New York City has decided to prevent using TikTok on devices owned by the city and has instructed its agencies to uninstall the app within the next month. This decision was made after the NYC Cyber Command reviewed and concluded that TikTok could potentially harm the city’s technical networks. Beginning right away, city workers are not allowed to download, use, or visit TikTok’s website on devices owned by the town.

In a statement, a New York City Hall spokesperson claimed, “While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner. NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers’ data safe.”

The city authorities have recently taken a stance against using TikTok on government devices, referring to the guidelines provided by the US Office of Management and Budget. These guidelines have strongly discouraged using the popular social media platform due to concerns about data security. Additionally, enacting federal legislation earlier this year has increased restrictions on TikTok’s presence in government spheres.

This move comes after years of concerted efforts within Congress to pass legislation banning TikTok across the nation. The rationale behind these efforts has been centred on allegations that the app, along with its parent company ByteDance, has the potential to exploit the data it gathers, thereby jeopardizing the privacy of American citizens.

TikTok Bans and Policy Measures: Privacy, Security, and Free Speech Considerations

Interestingly, several US states have independently taken the initiative to prohibit TikTok on devices owned by their respective governments. However, some state governors have sought to intensify these restrictions in a more recent turn of events. For instance, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana made headlines when he signed a comprehensive bill into law that effectively banned TikTok throughout the state. This milestone decision marked Montana as the pioneer in such a statewide ban. However, the aftermath of this decision wasn’t without controversy. Both TikTok users and the company itself contested the legality of the ban, contending that it infringed upon the constitutional right to free speech held by the citizens of Montana.

The state of New York also addressed the TikTok issue back in 2020 by implementing an internal policy. This policy barred the download and use of TikTok on devices owned by the state, a measure motivated by concerns over potential data breaches. Notably, the policy did permit a select few New York public relations platforms to utilize the app for strategic marketing purposes, showcasing a balance between security and functionality.

In light of these various actions undertaken by federal and state authorities, the debate surrounding TikTok’s role in American society continues to evolve. Privacy, national security, and free speech rights intersections create a complex landscape that calls for careful consideration and decision-making.

States and Countries Address Security Concerns of Chinese-Owned Apps

Montana became the first U.S. state to prohibit the popular Chinese-owned short video app TikTok. This decision entails that Google and Apple app stores can no longer offer TikTok to users within the state’s borders. The ban is a strategic move in the broader effort by the United States to address security concerns associated with the app, which Bytedance operates.

Back in March of this year, members of Congress raised suspicions that the Chinese leadership, under Xi Jinping, holds a substantial influence over TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, through a ‘golden share.’ Furthermore, in November, Chris Wray, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), stated that TikTok presents a significant national security risk. He emphasized that Chinese companies must comply with the government’s demands, including sharing sensitive information.

Interestingly, the United States is not alone in its decision to ban or contemplate banning TikTok. Several countries have taken similar actions over the past couple of years due to mounting security apprehensions.

