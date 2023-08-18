Rumors Suggest Limited Production for Apple iPhone 15 Models

The upcoming Apple iPhone, the iPhone 15 model series of handsets, is the subject of numerous rumors. As there are numerous rumors circulating regarding the specifications, features, and pricing for the iPhone 15 models, we have reports from a few analysts cautioning Apple that their new iPhone 15 models sales may be performing quite poorly in terms of its sales numbers. Apple has been anticipating that the new iPhone 15 series will be making its way to the top list of best-selling iPhones for this year.

We recently received a new prediction from a well-known Apple tipster confirming that the next iPhone models will only be produced in small quantities. Everything you ought to know regarding this brand-new rumor that is circulating is outlined below.

Apple iPhone 15 Models to Be Manufactured in Limited Numbers, Says Rumors

The Cupertino giant, Apple, reportedly plans to reduce the production targets of their upcoming new flagships for this year, iPhone 15 models, out of concern for tepid consumer demand for this year, according to a new prediction from a well-known Apple tipster, Jeff PU.

According to the renowned tipper Jeff Pu, Apple may be considering lowering its manufacturing plans for the first time, despite having high expectations for the sales figures.

The insiders also disclosed the precise production targets for Apple, according to which the Cupertino company will reduce the number of iPhone 15 units produced for this year’s end to 77 million from the usual 83 million units sold. This reduction amounts to almost 6 million fewer units than are typically produced each year for the iPhone model.

“The build plan cut before launch isn’t a positive signal, and the potential price hike for iPhone 15 Pro Max could also dampen the end-demand,” Pu wrote in an investor note seen by 9to5Mac.

As of the however, neither Apple nor its explanation for why only a few iPhone 15 models would be made this year have been confirmed by the Cupertino corporation. We do, however, have reports from well-known tipsters suggesting that Apple may have been considering reducing the production quantities due to the pricing.

Reasons Why Apple May Limit the Production of Their iPhone 15 Models in 2023

Yogesh Brar, a well-known tipper, leaked information that suggested Apple would raise prices for this year’s new iPhone 15 models.

We will be seeing a $50 – $200 price jump on all major flagships depending upon the variants. This includes:

– Google Pixel 8 series

– iPhone 15 series

– Xiaomi 14 series

– Samsung Galaxy S24 series — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 17, 2023

A price increase of $50 to $200 is expected for numerous flagship smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8 series, Xiaomi 14 series, iPhone 15, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series, according to a recent tweet.

Every year, Apple replaces the price of its current flagship phones and releases new iPhone models for a comparable price. Since this new price increase was announced in 2017, it will take effect with the new iPhone 15 models over six years after it was first announced.

With this rumor circulating, there have been updates claiming that Apple may be considering limiting the production of their upcoming iPhone 15 variants due to pricing.

Analysts claimed that the new iPhone 15 model, which is specifically coming with a great set of hardware changes where we will be getting to see a new Sony camera sensor combined with a Bezel-free display, is the way it’s been said that there might be delays on the production side from the third party producers. Additionally, reports are claiming that the Cupertino giant is fearing up-front production delays.

Despite of prediction on Apple considering limiting the number of production units for this year, we also have another update sharing that the Cupertino giant is also considering relaunching their new iPhone 14 models with USB Type-C ports and maybe this new iPhone model launched for the same price as the iPhone 14 models with lightning port.

