Oasis is the annual cultural festival of Birla Institute of Technology and Science-Pilani. Held every year in fall, it is truly a spectacular event, during which the entire campus comes to life and everyone has a chance to let go of the academic responsibilities of day-to-day life. This year’s Oasis is set to be held from 19th to 23rd November. It is also set to be bigger and better than ever before, it being the 50th edition of the fest. With exciting events and huge artists planned, it sure to be an extravaganza of fun.

It will all begin with the inauguration ceremony on 19th November with a member from the film industry as the Chief Guest. The inauguration will be followed by the Night’s Watch, Astro Club’s kernel event which will give people a chance to look at the beautiful Pilani sky and observe celestial bodies through powerful telescopes. Then, from the next day onwards, the real fun begins. 72 hours of non stop events and activities follow; adrenaline may take you through these days but you will definitely need a while to calm yourself down once it ends.

Some of the kernel events are Rocktaves, the oldest semi-professional electro-band competition in India with bands from all across the country performing on our stage; Tandav, a classical dance competition; Tarang, a musical extravaganza from the Indian heartland and it’s innumerably diverse facets, where semi-professional bands can participate and win big prizes and there will be many more events like quizzes and treasure hunts that will keep you engaged all the time. There will be themed nights as well, with Peter Cat Recording Co. headlining the Indie night and the American artist Sevenn and Seedhe Maut set to light up the EDMxHip Hop night. There will be one special artist performing on the remaining day which is sure to interest everyone involved.

With all this and much more planned, this year’s Oasis promises to be an amazing experience. If you are in or around Rajasthan during this time, BITS Pilani is the place to be!