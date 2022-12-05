Oasis 50- The GOLDEN Edition

After the inauguration on Day 0, which saw Chief Guest Shabbir

Boxxwala (producer of “Shershaah” among other movies), Vice Chancellor Souvik Bhattacharya give interesting speeches, in the presence of Chief Warden Rajesh Mishra, Deans Navin Singh and S.K. Verma, and the Student Union President Ashirwad Karande along with it’s General Secretary Naman Jalan. A couple of events – Night’s watch, a huge star gazing event organised by Astro Club and Neon party hosted by Fashion Club, set the scene for what was about to come. Day 1 of the Golden Jubilee edition of Oasis lived up to its humongous hype. The most anticipated events were by professional indie artists and rap artists were Indie nite and Rap Wars ,the indie night saw the likes of India’s most renowned Indie artists Peter Cat Recording Co. and Till Apes. TillApes, short for; Till All People Evolve Slightly, is a hip-hop/ neo-soul fit from Bangalore consisting of Amrith

Raghunathan ( Doc . Awes) – Guitars, bass, and production, Sange

Wangchuk – Drums, Soorya Praveen – Bass, guitars and synth, Hanumankind – vocals, Philip John – keys, Gautam David- saxophone lit the stage on fire with their energy and songs. Then came the mesmerizing Peter Cat Recording Co. also known by millions as PCRC. The band consists of Suryakant Sawhney (vocals and guitar), Karan Singh (drums), Dhruv Bhola (bass and samples), Rohit Gupta (keys and trumpet), and Kartik

Sundareshan Pillai (keyboards, guitar, electronics and trumpet). In 2018, they sign Paris-based based label Panache and since then never stopped growing to their current mammoth status in the Indie culture. The band swayed the crowd of thousands with their mesmerizing songs. The atmosphere was a mix of calm, energy, and bliss vibes. The atmosphere was then ignited by the Rap Wars featuring 8 finalists of the show 2 each from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The crowd went crazy as the finalists performed their diss tracks and rap.The event also had a segment called call Diss wherein it was a battle between the four teams. With a divided view of the winner from the audience’s perspective, the event ended with a bang. Tarang a musical event saw numerous teams from various colleges across India competing to be the best and showcase their musical prowess in front of a thousand-strong crowd. Among other numerous events and games like Laser Tag, RC racing, and Chaupal-The poetic event the day ended with people left wanting for more.