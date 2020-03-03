Oda Class secured pre-Series A round from China-based Yuanfudao

Bangalore based education technology startup Oda Class has now secured an undisclosed amount in the funding round of Pre Series A. the investment round was led by the Yuanfudao, a China Education Giant.

According to the announcement, Oda Class plans to use the investment for the technology up-gradation, expansion of the product offerings, development of infrastructure, and enhancement of teacher recruitment system.

Commenting on the funding, Shushant Srivastav, Co-founder, Oda Class, said,

“We believe that by providing the best product with the most advanced technology, combined with the best educators will benefit students across India, and this will mark our achievement. We are happy to be backed by a partner like Yuanfudao, one of the most successful online education platforms in China, who has not only brought capital but business acumen and market expertise to the table. We think with their support we will be able to capture a considerable amount of market share by the end of 2020.”

