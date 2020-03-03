Chqbook secured $5M in Series A round from Aavishkaar Capital

Fintech startup Chqbook.com revealed that it has recently secured $5 million in the funding round of Series A led by the Aavishkaar Capital.

According to the startup, the capital will now going to be used to expand its product portfolio, scale-up distribution across multiple cities, and strengthen its proprietary AI-powered technology platform.

Founded by the Vipul Sharma, Sachin Arora, Mohit Goel, and Rajat Kumar in 2017, Chqbook.com is a marketplace for small business owners, offering them products around lending, credit cards, accounts, insurance, and rewards.

Speaking on the investment from Aavishkaar Capital, Vipul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Chqbook.com, said,

“We are really excited to have Aavishkaar Capital as our first institutional investor. Chqbook and Aavishkaar Capital share a common vision of creating impact and catalysing development in highly underserved segments in India. Backed by a strong founding team, we are building India’s first marketplace bank and will be the financial control center for small business owners by offering them massive product choice and superior customer experience.”

