Tron Identity Visual Novel Game Announced

Disney and Bithell Games have announced Tron Identity, which is going to be a visual novel that takes place within Tron’s universe. Developed by Bithell Games, Tron Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a crime-solving software programmer who is charged with solving the mystery of what was taken and who did it. It is certainly one of the most intriguing announcements from the show, but the fact it is coming from Bithell Games should get folks excited.

The all-new TRON title is a visual novel that takes place in the TRON universe on a completely new grid. It also sounds like it is not going to be the only Tron game to arrive, with director Mike Bithell pointing out it is the first collaboration between him and Disney on Tron.

This visual novel adventure follows Query, a detective program tasked with solving the mystery of an unprecedented crime. Inspired by the TRON franchise, this newly announced puzzle mystery game from Bithell Games arrives on PC and console in 2023! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4I5lWXJWpu — Disney Games (@DisneyGames) September 9, 2022

Tron Identity is not the only example where Disney is looking for interesting game partnerships. Announced, maybe, the one that shows most clearly how interested Disney is in trying out a gaming license. Earlier this year, independent studio Bithell Games was hired to work on an ambitious new project. Speaking to NME last year, Nic Tringali from Bithell Games said that the studio’s quality is because we are fans first, we always want to do better. Indie developer Bithell Games is most known for being behind a handful of other indie hits, including Thomas, Being Alone, John Wick Hex an action-strategy game set in the John Wick universe, and many others.