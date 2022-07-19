OGE asks government officials to declare their NFT holdings with no exceptions at all!

OGE setting up a spree of regulations.

Office of Government Ethics, earlier this month, brought out a policy that imposed restrictions on the government officials from investing in cryptocurrency. The officials who were found to be in any kind of possession would be banned from the committee that formulates laws and regulations governing cryptocurrency market.

The regulation set up by OGE for cryptocurrency did have some exceptions attached with it. The officials were allowed to invest in cryptocurrencies through publicly listed shares and mutual funds of companies providing cryptocurrency and blockchain services. The value of the cryptocurrencies was also decided by OGE, which had to be less than $50,000.

As OGE formulated the regulation for one of the digital assets, the next digital asset that comes under the radar of OGE is Non-Fungible-Token (NFT). As a matter of fact, this regulation seems to have no exceptions listed out for the investors.

OGE regulates NFT!

As a step to regulate the digital asset industry OGE has come forward with a strategy to regulate NFTs.

The government controlled OGE has asked the officials working for the government to declare any kind of NFT tokens that they have. Over the weekend, the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) released a legal recommendation to control the NFT financial disclosure reporting obligations.

The only scope for the officials is that, they have NFT’s that are valued under $1000, because the new regulation asks the officials to declare the NFT tokens which exceed the value of $1000.

Full transparency!

As the regulation comes into existence, the officials are advised to be transparent about their NFT holdings. OGE asks for all the details that are not limited to description of the NFT, including the type of collectible and the name of the platform it is being stored. The information about the purchase of the NFT has also to be disclosed.

The NFT that is held by official is considered as an investment only when, the NFT is rare and expensive. But this case is always not applicable. The officials mandating the law, will also do a history check of the owner who trades in NFT, to see if the NFT that is purchased is for investment purpose or not.

Writer’s Analysis:

Though the regulations seem to be complex and robs the officials a chance to invest in digital asset, I feel it is important to regulate the officials first in order to prepare them to regulate the other common investors of the digital asset. So, I think the regulation policies set up by OGE are justified and are in the view to increase security and safety in the market.