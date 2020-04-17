Log In Register
Ola Opens Up AI And Tracking Services For Government Use

AvatarDev Chinnappa
India News

India’s largest mobility platform announced of April 16th that it will be making its technology platform and capabilities open for government use in an effort to support measurements in place during the nation-wide lockdown.  

The company’s turnkey solution, Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) is used by the ride-hailing platform in order to keep track of vehicles/drivers and maintain adherence to company policy. A customized version of the tool is now being offered free of cost to governments and public service organizations to assist in the implementation of lockdown measures. 

The platform allows for navigation and real-time tracking of enrolled vehicles/people, 24×7. Further, restriction may be placed on movement through Geofencing controls and alert systems. Crown and flow management will also help maintain social distancing and quarantine measures.

Ola CONNECTS is intended to be made use of by healthcare support, supply chain management, and law enforcement. Co-founder, Pranay Jivrajka, speaking on the implementation, stated, “opening up Ola CONNECTS to various state governments and public service organizations across the country, we are able to offer a ready to deploy technology solution that addresses unique challenges in the various relief initiatives that are under way.”

Ola has already announced collaborations with the Government of Punjab, to provide a medium to track over 1.7 million farmers’ produce, as well as vehicle movement within the state.

It is hoped that the initiative will help ensure the strict implementation of essential travel and social distancing policies. Ola has also provided the platform to provide enrolled individuals with digital travel passes.

