Ola Opens Up AI And Tracking Services For Government Use

India’s largest mobility platform announced of April 16th that it will be making its technology platform and capabilities open for government use in an effort to support measurements in place during the nation-wide lockdown.

The company’s turnkey solution, Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) is used by the ride-hailing platform in order to keep track of vehicles/drivers and maintain adherence to company policy. A customized version of the tool is now being offered free of cost to governments and public service organizations to assist in the implementation of lockdown measures.

We’ve opened our technology platform #OlaCONNECTS for free to Govts & Public Service Organisations to help them manage operations during these challenging times. We're also working with govts to deploy customised requirements to solve on-ground complexities. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/APeEOS0Se3 — Ola (@Olacabs) April 17, 2020

The platform allows for navigation and real-time tracking of enrolled vehicles/people, 24×7. Further, restriction may be placed on movement through Geofencing controls and alert systems. Crown and flow management will also help maintain social distancing and quarantine measures.

Ola CONNECTS is intended to be made use of by healthcare support, supply chain management, and law enforcement. Co-founder, Pranay Jivrajka, speaking on the implementation, stated, “opening up Ola CONNECTS to various state governments and public service organizations across the country, we are able to offer a ready to deploy technology solution that addresses unique challenges in the various relief initiatives that are under way.”

Ola has already announced collaborations with the Government of Punjab, to provide a medium to track over 1.7 million farmers’ produce, as well as vehicle movement within the state.

We are extremely proud to bring the power of innovation with #OLACONNECTS to collaborate with @PunjabGovtIndia in supporting over 1.7mn farmers interact with their Mandis and for govt officials to

track and manage produce in real-time. Read more here: https://t.co/5F4OZ0QOCP pic.twitter.com/S5SH9RvqZ4 — Ola (@Olacabs) April 17, 2020

It is hoped that the initiative will help ensure the strict implementation of essential travel and social distancing policies. Ola has also provided the platform to provide enrolled individuals with digital travel passes.

Comments

comments