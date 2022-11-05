On Saturday, Musk took to Twitter and repeated his position on the blue tick expense

Appears as though Twitter’s new manager Elon Musk doesn’t get impacted by the analysis he has been getting over his choice to charge Twitter clients to get confirmed accounts.

Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Elon Musk did huge cutbacks at Twitter, the online entertainment stage he claims now. The 51-year-old tycoon shielded his terminating binge saying he was left with no choice.After passing out formal notices to the workers through an email, the world’s most extravagant individual shared a tweet which like his different posts has turned into a web sensation. “Influence to Individuals”, tweeted Musk which has accumulated north of 14,000 retweets and more than one lakh likes.Later, Musk tweeted protecting the $8 charge for confirmation, saying “Garbage me the entire day, yet it’ll cost $8”.The Twitter supervisor has been conceiving new ways for Twitter to bring in cash after his buyout, the most discussed being the $8 expense for check.

There were reports that the virtual entertainment goliath would charge $20 each month for blue confirmation identification. In the wake of shielding the confirmation expense by saying the organization expected to cover bills, Musk reported the clients will be charged $8 every month for verification.On Friday, the online entertainment monster fired portion of its areas of strength for 7,500 in Musk’s significant redesign of the organization. Concurring an AFP report, the representatives laid off were denied admittance to organization PCs and email on a quick premise.

The work cuts is one more maneuver by Musk to devise ways of paying for the $44 billion arrangement in which he took billions of dollars under water and sold Tesla shares worth $15.5 billion.,