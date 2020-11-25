One Negative Experience Can Lead To 30% Churn For eCommerce Stores

Just a single negative experience will prompt 30% of eCommerce customers to switch to a competitor, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted by customer review platform Feefo, concluded that brands have to work hard to ensure customers have only positive experiences when using their online shopping facilities, or risk affecting brand loyalty.

In addition, the survey revealed that the experiences of others were also valued by consumers. Almost two-thirds (64%) of consumers trusted the comments they read on review websites, with 49% revealing they are more likely to trust closed review platforms over open review platforms.

According to Feefo’s findings, all aspects of customer service can have a significant influence on brand loyalty. For example, being passed around a call centre was found to be the most annoying issue for customers, bothering 30% of respondents. This was closely followed by the use of automated voice systems, which irked 21% of customers.

More than half of consumers purchasing online also revealed that being unable to find answers to their questions was the most frustrating issue related to eCommerce in 2020. In fact, 80% said they would visit a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page when making a decision about an online brand or product, suggesting that the online brands should prioritise the provision of easy-access answers. The other benefit of this being, of course, that customers can find answers to their questions at all hours.

It’s clear from the study that customer service has an enormous influence on brand loyalty and customer retention when it comes to successfully delivering online shopping experiences. Thankfully, almost half of consumers have said they would be willing to answer one or two questions that popped up while they shopped online if they felt it would improve their buying experience.

According to Richard Tank, Head of Digital for Feefo, the results of the study suggest that businesses need to make better use of information on consumer thoughts and behaviour. By doing so, companies can hope to deliver more consistent, positive customer service experiences online and boost brand loyalty.

‘Today’s digital landscape is ever-changing and businesses have to meet the needs of their customers across the whole purchase journey in order to maintain sales and brand loyalty. The findings of this survey emphasise that,’ said Tank.