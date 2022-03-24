OnePlus 10 Pro powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will launch on 31st March this year

OnePlus has finally revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro’s launch date in India. The next-generation flagship will be available on March 31 and will have features such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC, a 120Hz display, and Hasselblad cameras.

To recap, the smartphone was first released in China earlier this year. The Chinese model, on the other hand, is reported to be available in three storage configurations, and the Indian model is supposed to be available in two storage configurations. Check out this page for information on how to view a live stream in India.

Specification details for OnePlus 10 Pro

The official site and Amazon have created a separate webpage for the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, which discloses important features and the handset’s design. It also indicates that the Indian variant would have the same specifications as the Chinese model.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device will include a triple camera system for photography, including a 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS capability. The OnePlus 10 Pro will include a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor with a punch-hole cutout for selfies and movies.

On the software front, it will run Android 12; however, whether the Indian model will launch with OxygenOS or ColorOS 12.1 remains to be seen.

Furthermore, the gadget will include a 5,000 mAh battery with wired charging compatibility for 80W Super Flash Charge and wireless charging support for 50W Wireless Flash Charge. It will be equipped with 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

In addition, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be available in two storage configurations in India: 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. This indicates that the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be discontinued in the nation.

What’s the leaked pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro

The phone will be available in two colors: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. It is available for purchase on Amazon India and the company’s own website.

The Chinese iteration of the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 54,500) for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.As a result, we anticipate that the Indian model will cost roughly Rs. 50,000.

Competitors for OnePlus 10 Pro

However, it is best to treat it as a rumor and wait for an official declaration. The brand will fight in this category with the recently introduced iQOO 9 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

When will the OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch happen?

The phone will be available for purchase on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. IST, according to the brand’s official Twitter account. The event will be aired live on the brand’s official YouTube channel as well as other social media accounts in the nation.

