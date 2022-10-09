OnePlus 10R gets a massive discount for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you are also among the users who are looking to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone then here we have got you covered with everything you should know. Right now, Amazon India is hosting their Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, where many ranges of products are being sold for a discounted price.

Talking more about this product discount, we have many smartphones being sold at discounts! One of the most popular deals and eye-catching deals has been for the OnePlus 10R where the smartphone is being sold for a great discounted pricing.

If you are among the users who are looking to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone, especially to a new OnePlus flagship smartphone, then you can have a look at this OnePlus 10R which is being sold at a discounted price. Take a deep look into what this smartphone features and its discounted pricing.

OnePlus 10R smartphone for Rs. 32,999

OnePlus India was seen launching their OnePlus 10R previous with a great range of flagship specifications and competitive pricing. The smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 38,999 where you get the base variant.

However, for this sale, we have the OnePlus 10R receiving a great discount for this sale, where the smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 38,999 and has now been priced at Rs. 32,999.

Here the base variant comes with a total of 8GB of RAM which is coupled with faster internal storage of up to 128GB and also this smartphone has been combined with 80W of faster SuperVOOC charging as well.

Although, there is also another smartphone variant that comes with a faster 12GB of RAM and also faster storage of 256GB combined with an upgraded charging of up to 150W faster wired charging as well.

Talking more about this smartphone, it was launched for a price tag of Rs. 42,999 where the price has been discounted and now it is available for a whopping discount of Rs. 36,999.

OnePlus 10R – Features

Let’s now get to the feature side of this OnePlus 10R smartphone! The smartphone features a bigger 6.7-inch screen onboard which is support a 120Hz IRIS OLED panel and a peak resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

On the rear side, the smartphone features a bigger 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor which s coupled with an 8MP Ultra Wide sensor and also a 2MP Macro sensor as well. On the front side, we get a 16MP selfie shooter onboard.

The smartphone gets its power from a powerful MediaTek chipset which is the new Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. On the battery capacity side, this smartphone features a bigger 5,000 mAh battery onboard.