RBI publishes details on the launch of digital rupee

Indian Central Bank RBI publishes the details on the launch of the country’s digital rupee as the pilot launch nears. This is going to be major breakthrough in blockchain usage in the country. RBI said they are going to implement and test multiple tech options, and the final architecture of the digital currency will be decided on whatever works best.

India’s digital currency is launching soon

A recent report called “Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currency” published by RBI detailed on the objectives, benefits, risks, and choices that involve the launch of the digital rupee. The CBDC report published by the bank is a 51-page document that shares all the pros and cons that could involve the launch of a digital currency.

One important thing that the document stated is that the central bank’s digital currency is not very different from physical notes or even the bank balance in your account. The main difference lies in its speed, cost, and ease of usage. The bank is currently working on implementing digital currency via phase-by-phase pilot stages. This will ensure there is minimal to no disruption.

The document also talked about two types of approaches for retail and wholesale users of the CBDC. The RBI might implement an account-based approach for wholesale users and a token-based approach for retail ones. It also shares some important details like CBDC issuing mechanisms, privacy issues, use of technology, and other design choices.

Will CBDC be beneficial to users or not?

The Central bank obviously claims that it will bring a lot of positive benefits to the users and ensure transparency and lost operational costs. However, is a CBDC really required in India? On the blockchain front, we already have Bitcoin, which is decentralized, is easy to use for cross-border payments, and has no intermediataries. On the other hand, for domestic transactions, UPI works really well in the country. It is fast, has zero fees, and is now present almost everywhere in the country. So, is a new payment medium or currency required? If yes, why? Let us know what you think about it.

