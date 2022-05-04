OnePlus 10R with HyperBoost Gaming Engine makes it an all-rounder gaming phone

Gaming was formerly seen to be a hobby for loners and couch potatoes, but it is now a major business. Greater than Hollywood. And mobile gaming is very popular. However, there is one brand that handles things differently. Of course, we’re referring to OnePlus.

Rather than focusing just on features and aesthetics, the Never Settling brand has concentrated on providing an amazing gaming experience while never compromising on what makes a great phone.

With the OnePlus 9R and 9RT, it demonstrated to the world that a gaming phone could excel at not only gaming but also other activities. With the OnePlus 10R, it has now reinvented the mobile gaming experience.

OnePlus 10R – Complete Features for the better gaming experience

The OnePlus 10R provides a gaming experience unrivaled by any other device. And it does it without boasting about a gaming-oriented design or discussing specifications and benchmarks. The phone has a distinctive appearance, with a dual-textured back and straight sides. It will catch people’s attention because it is a wonderfully made gadget, not because of its gaming prowess.

Display

When you start running games on it, though, this beauty transforms into a gaming beast. The 6.7-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display is not only vivid and bright, but it is also a gamer’s paradise.

It boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth scrolling and graphics, and it can transition between 90 Hz and 60 Hz based on the material displayed on the phone, saving battery life.

More importantly, it offers an astounding 1000 Hz touch response, making it one of the most sensitive displays available and ideal for gamers who rely on fractions of seconds to grab the gaming initiative. When you combine this with twin stereo speakers that provide superb sound, you have a multimedia beast in your hands in terms of both sight and sound.

Powerful Gaming Centric Processor

High-end games like Call of Duty and Genshin Impact not only look great on that fantastic display but also play buttery smooth. This is made possible by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core processor, which has CPU speeds of up to 2.85 GHz.

The CPU is the gaming soul of the OnePlus 10R, with 11 percent enhanced multi-core performance and 20 percent improved GPU performance over the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, as well as 25 percent greater battery efficiency over prior MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Up to 12 GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of highly efficient UFS 3.1 flash storage make gaming even more enjoyable.

The OnePlus 10R is equipped with OnePlus’ famed HyperBoost Gaming Engine, which adds a slew of strong gaming features for a rich, lag-free gaming experience. The most famous of them is the General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, which reduces frame rate volatility when gaming and provides a consistent gaming experience with no glitches or hitches.

The GPA monitors system performance in real-time and uses proprietary AI computing models to accurately optimize CPU and GPU resources so that, even if frame rate decreases occur during gameplay, they do so gradually rather than abruptly, having little influence on your gaming experience.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 10R accomplishes all of this without ever losing its cool. Literally. OnePlus’ biggest and most sophisticated cooling system is found in the OnePlus 10R. Its Passive Cooling System has the largest vapor chamber of any OnePlus smartphone to date.

It has a surface area of nearly 4,100 mm2 and includes a novel cooling film created from a new generation of high-performance graphite and graphene technology. The OnePlus 10R’s cooling system has a total cooling area of nearly 35,100 mm2. The phone will not break a sweat no matter what you put it through.

Faster Battery Charging

It will also not run out of power easily. The OnePlus 10R not only boasts a massive 4500 mAh battery that can easily last several hours of gaming, but it also features a special Endurance Edition that includes support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging as well as a 150W charger in the package.

This charger can charge 30% of the battery in three minutes and the complete battery in 17 minutes. But that’s not all. There is also an 80W SUPERVOOC Edition, which includes an 80W charger capable of charging a 5000 mAh battery in just over half an hour. Regardless of the variant you pick, gaming on the OnePlus 10R is nearly non-stop.

The OnePlus 10R SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition also has an innovative Battery Health Engine to increase the life of the phone’s battery while conserving its capacity. The maximum charging current is tracked and controlled by a Smart Battery Algorithm to ensure that it remains within a safe range.

This reduces the likelihood of dead lithium cells and extends the battery’s lifespan. The Battery Healing Technology, which allows electrodes to be mended continually throughout charging cycles, is another important component of the Battery Health Engine.

This decreases the amount of damage done to the battery’s anodes and cathodes while still preserving its capacity. All of this guarantees that the OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition battery keeps 80% of its original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

Everything is also really safe. The 150W SUPERVOOC is TU V Rheinland approved for safe rapid charging and has undergone extensive testing to guarantee it provides a high-quality charging experience.

Oxygen OS 12.1 is guaranteed a better gaming experience

All of this gaming and multimedia wizardry blends seamlessly into the OnePlus 10R’s regular operation, thanks to OnePlus’ iconic OxygenOS 12.1. The UI is designed to be useful without being invasive, and it makes using the OnePlus 10R a breeze, with no bloatware.

OnePlus also guarantees that OxygenOS is always up to current with frequent updates and patches, so you can be confident that the OnePlus 10R will be a long-distance performer.

Add to that fantastic camera and amazing overall performance, and the OnePlus 10R emerges as the ideal gaming partner for anybody looking for a phone that can be used for both gaming and work. Gamers would be foolish to settle for anything less.

