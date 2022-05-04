Samsung UFS 4.0 Storage Solution gets approval by JEDEC

Samsung has officially announced that it is the first business to produce a flash storage system based on UFS 4.0. The JEDEC board of directors has also authorized it. Here are the specifics of the world’s first UFS 4.0 storage solution, which is expected to be utilized in the next flagship handsets.

JEDEC gives a green signal for the Samsung UFS 4.0 Storage Solution

Samsung’s UFS 4.0 storage solution, as predicted, is based on the JEDEC standard. When compared to the current gold standard, UFS 3.1 type storage system, it is believed to offer greater performance and power efficiency.

According to Samsung, the UFS 4.0 storage solution was conceived and developed in collaboration with several smartphones and consumer device makers. Samsung UFS 4.0 storage is tiny in size and features “superior 7th-generation V-NAND and a proprietary controller.”

Read and write speeds for UFS 4.0

According to Samsung, its UFS 4.0 storage can provide sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,800MB/s. In terms of memory bandwidth, Samsung’s UFS 4.0 storage can provide up to 23.2Gbps per lane, making UFS 4.0 twice as fast as the existing UFS 3.1 storage solution.

Even in terms of power economy, UFS 4.0 storage can provide a sequential read speed of 6.0MB/s per mA and is estimated to be 46 percent more power-efficient than UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the UFS 4.0 chip is believed to be smaller than the UFS 3.1 chip.

According to Samsung, a UFS 4.0 storage solution will be a wonderful fit for contemporary 5G devices and will be capable of handling activities such as AR, VR, and massive data processing. The UFS 4.0 storage chip from Samsung will be available with up to 1TB of capacity on a single chip.

When Can We Expect Smartphones Equipped With UFS 4.0 Storage?

Samsung has announced that mass manufacture of UFS 4.0 storage chips would commence in the third quarter of 2022.

As a result, by the end of 2022, we may expect to see high-end smartphones with UFS 4.0 storage solutions, with Samsung expected to be one of the first manufacturers to offer a phone with the new flagship UFS 4.0 storage solution chip.

BREAKING: Samsung has developed the industry's highest performing Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 storage solution, which has received JEDEC® board of director approval. What is UFS 4.0 and what does it mean for the future of storage? Read on to learn more. pic.twitter.com/4Wxdu0J2PD — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) May 3, 2022

