Leaked specs for Nothing Phone (1) hints to target for ‘Mid-Range Market’

Nothing teased the debut of its first smartphone back in time. Carl Pei, the company’s founder, and CEO revealed nothing about the Phone (1) but stated that it will be unlike anything else on the market. We still don’t know when the Nothing Phone will be available (1).

Nothing just launched its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1) with Nothing OS, at an event. And, only a few weeks ago, the business made the Nothing Launcher accessible for download. We now have a leaked spec sheet for the phone, which gives us a sense of what it will be like.

New leaked specification for Nothing Phone (1)

A tipster provided a user manual for Nothing’s first phone on Twitter, which, in addition to exposing its specifications, confirms that the phone would be marketed through Amazon India. This is to be expected, given that the Nothing ear (1) is also accessible through the same e-commerce site.

Nothing Phone 1 Specs 6.43" FHD+ 90hz Amoled Display HDR10+

Snapdragon 778G

32MP Front | 50+8+2MP Rear Camera

4500mAh Battery

Wireless Charging

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

Android 12

NothingOS#nothingphone1 #Nothing pic.twitter.com/MWgalk9dMZ — Raghvendra Singh jadon (@rsjadon01) May 4, 2022

Before we get into the specifics, we’d want to point you that the Nothing phone (1) specs sheet came from an untrustworthy source, and we have no means of verifying its veracity.

According to reports, the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and will thus be priced in the mid-range, similar to the Realme GT Master Edition, the Xiaomi 11 NE 5G, and even the Vivo T1 Pro. It will most likely have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ support.

Three rear cameras are also rumored, including a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth or macro camera. This will be combined with a 32MP selfie camera. A 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging capabilities is expected. However, no mention is made of its quick charging potential. It’s reported to run Nothing OS, which is based on Android 12.

One thing to keep in mind is that this information originates from a dodgy user handbook that is now available on Amazon for Rs 226. As a result, we’re not sure if this information is even close to being accurate.

To gain a better sense, we need to wait for official facts or rely on trustworthy leaksters Nothing is scheduled to release the Nothing phone (1) this summer, so we may expect it to happen shortly. As a result, keep an eye on this space for further official information.

Also Read: