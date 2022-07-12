OnePlus 10T will be the first OnePlus Phone featuring 16GB of RAM 

It is widely anticipated that OnePlus will release the new OnePlus 10T (in a month or two), bringing back the “T” OnePlus phones in the process. The handset has already leaked, but this time, we have fresh information on its specifications, and it appears that it might contain the most RAM of any OnePlus smartphone to date.

The OnePlus 10T RAM Details are revealed

The OnePlus 10T will include 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM as an option, which will be paired with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, according to a well-known leaker Digital Chat Station (via Weibo). The 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options are anticipated to be joined by this option.

For those who don’t know, OnePlus has only ever provided a maximum of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If the latest rumors are accurate, the OnePlus 10T will be the first OnePlus device to feature 16GB of RAM. And a OnePlus phone that is even more pricey!

Also reiterated is the fact that the OnePlus 10T would be equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and that it could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh capabilities. The display is anticipated to be flat.

Other specifications are currently under wraps, but we might receive a triple-back camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. A 4,800mAh battery with 150W quick charging and OxygenOS 12 running on Android 12 are also included.

Renders of the phone have surfaced, and they suggest a style similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. There may be a punch-hole screen and a large square-shaped rear camera hump. The punch-hole will be in the center as opposed to the corner on the OnePlus 10 Pro, though. A few other tweaks are anticipated, but for the most part, it will have the same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Recently, Smartprix and reputable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) collaborated to distribute many high-resolution renderings of the OnePlus 10T. Similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro model, the renders show the OnePlus 10T in two color options: black and green. The OnePlus 10T’s LED flash is located above the camera module at the back as opposed to below it like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10T initially resembles the 10 Pro, despite a few small visual differences. To begin with, the 10T has a top-center punch hole for the front camera instead of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s corner location.

You should be aware that these rumors still exist, therefore we can’t completely rely on them. We need an official statement to get a better idea, therefore it’s best to wait. As information becomes available, we’ll keep you informed. Stay tuned to TechStory!

