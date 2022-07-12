Amazon Prime Day Deal – Apple Watch Series 7 hits the lowest price under $280

There has never been a better opportunity for you to acquire the undeniably top smartwatch available. The current generation Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch has been marked down to the lowest rates we’ve ever seen on Amazon Prime Day. Almost all of the Apple Watch Series 7 models are currently available for purchase. This covers all models, from the entry-level, $279 aluminum GPS 41mm model all the way up to the pricey, $999 stainless steel GPS + cellular variants with the beautiful Milanese loop strap. All color choices come with discounts.

Deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS Aluminum Smart Watch – $399 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $279

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS Aluminum Smart Watch – $429 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $309

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Aluminum Smart Watch – $499 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $379

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm Aluminum Smart Watch – $529 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $409

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel Smart Watch – $699 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $579

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm Stainless Steel Smart Watch – $749 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $629

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Milanese Loop – $749 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $629

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Milanese Loop – $799 Priced Smartwatch slashed off to $679

The bigger screen of the Apple Watch Series 7 is by far its most noticeable advancement over its predecessors. The screen of the Apple Watch Series 7 is 20% bigger, and it can now accommodate a full touch-sensitive keyboard on the watch face. The watches are slightly larger than the Apple Watch Series 6 at 41mm and 45mm in diameter.

The Apple Watch Series 7’s display is constantly on and 20% brighter than the model it replaces. Despite having more brightness, the Series 7 has a battery life of the same 18 hours and charges 33 percent more quickly than the Series 6.

In light of this, upgrading from a previous Apple Watch, such as the Series 4 or before, is preferable with the Series 7. However, Apple is anticipated to deliver the Series 8 this fall, so if you can, wait.

The Series 7 continues Apple’s practice of highlighting health-related capabilities that set the Apple watch apart from competing smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a blood oxygen and ECG app as well as notifications for high and low heart rates and irregular heartbeats.

