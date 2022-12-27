OnePlus 11 5G to launch earlier than you expect, here is what we know:

This is for all the OnePlus fans out there! If you have been following the leaks, recently we got to see the Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus confirming about the launch of their new flagship for the year 2023, the OnePlus 11 series 5G. However, with the leaked teaser it was also mentioned that the phone would be making its way to launch in February of 2023.

It did sound strange as we also covered it in our article when OnePlus confirmed the launch. What’s the strange factor here? Well, if you are someone who has been reading leaks and rumors articles and even if you have read an article on the latest teaser reveals, you must have noticed that usually, company launch their teaser when there is a gap of a few weeks for the official.

But, OnePlus seem to have taken the next step after they revealed their teaser which hints at a launch in February 2023 which is around 2 months more left. But, you know it’s OnePlus and they have been known for hyping up their products.

OnePlus strategy to hype OnePlus 11 series 5G

If you have followed our article, you must have seen that after the teaser post was launched, we ourselves have covered the details article about this new flagship beast from OnePlus, and all of this happened even after the launch was around 2 months later.

It was not only us but many other publications that also took the internet to cover details about this new smartphone, but it looks like OnePlus is adding more spice to its hype after it confirmed that the launch date will be away earlier than it was said in the teaser.

Yes, OnePlus is reportedly launching its new OnePlus 11 Series 5G smartphone on the 4th of January! No doubt, why OnePlus launched its teaser now? So, was the teaser with the February launch date a gimmick?

Ofc not! If you have noticed in the teaser, the Chinese maker mentioned two products which OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro. So, the chances are high that we might get to see OnePlus Buds Pro make its way to launch in February coming year.

FAQs for OnePlus 11 5G

Is OnePlus 11 5G better than Apple iPhone 14 series?

If we see both smartphones, there is a massive difference in the pricing as well as specification. However, if we see the track record, Apple has been among the makers which have been providing the best of the best smartphone with a great combination of the best software and hardware (At least on the camera side).

On the other hand, OnePlus is also among the best phones in the Android space but still, there are certain aspects where OnePlus needs improvement which include Camera mainly, haptic engine, and more.

Should I wait for the OnePlus 11 5G or buy the OnePlus 10T now?

We should highly recommend you wait as this OnePlius 11 5G will be launched as the successor to the OnePlus 10T, so you will be getting an improved specification for the price you might be spending for a OnePlus 10T.