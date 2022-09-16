OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Leaked Online tipping new alert slider

The Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus has been known for bringing possibly the best smartphone series every single year. After launching the latest new flagship for the year which is the OnePlus 10 series, now there have been so many leaks and rumors floating around about the upcoming new 11 series OnePlus phone.

Talking more about this new flagship smartphone, recently we got to see the top-end flagship variant which is the OnePlus 11 Pro being leaked online in form of Renders. These new renders gave up a better glimpse of the new OnePlus design we will get to see for this new smartphone. To know more about this upcoming flagship, here is everything we got covered for you:

OnePlus 11 Pro Renders Leaked Online

Talking more about the leaked render for this new OnePlus 11 Pro series smartphone, it’s been said that this smartphone will be the top variant in the entire 11 series where we will get to see all the top features ever you will find on a smartphone.

The new leaked renders give a glimpse of the front as well as the back side of the smartphone where on the front side we will get to see a flagship-level display which will be curved and has a punch hole camera housed in the front and also a new camera housing on the rear side has appeared.

Talking more about the camera perspective, it’s been said that for this new smartphone we will again get to see the OnePlus adopting the new circular housing just like the OnePlus 7T smartphone for this phone. To give you a better idea about the camera house, the smartphone’s back camera looks very much similar to Xiaomi’s recently unveiled 12S Ultra smartphone too. To know more about this smartphone, you can have a look at this smartphone render posted by Steve H McFly via Twitter down below:

Hey #FutureSquad! I'm back from the Future with 2023's first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022

Expected Specification for OnePlus 11 Pro

We have so many specification leaks floating around about this new OnePlus 11 Pro smartphone. Here we will get to see a flagship-level chipset possibly from Qualcomm and also there will be an upgrade when it comes to the battery capacity as well as the charging capacity too. To get a better idea about this smartphone, we will have to wait a little more for it.

We will be updating you with more details about this smartphone as things emerges online, so stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.