Samsung Galaxy A23 pricing goes below Rs. 20K segment in India

There have lot more new Samsung A series devices launched this year. However, we got to see Samsung India steadily increasing the pricing side of this new phone which makes it lie above Rs. 20K price bracket.

However, if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade and specifically you are seeking a Samsung phone then, you can keep your eyes rolling here, as here we have got a piece of good news where the recently launched A series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A23 which was launched for a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base model receives a price discount bringing down its pricing below Rs. 20K in India.

As a piece of good news, even the next variant which comes with RAM also gets a price discount below Rs. 20K. If you are among the users with a budget of below Rs. 20K and looking for a smartphone upgrade then this is a great time for you to make an upgrade.

Adding more details about this smartphone and the pricing, here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone below Rs. 20,000 in India

As we mentioned above, this Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 where you will get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also, there is another variant where you get to see 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage launched for a price tag of Rs. 23,499.

However, this smartphone’s pricing has now been discounted further which brings the pricing down to Rs. 18.500 for the base variant and the next variant with a RAM upgrade has been discounted to Rs. 18,750. This offer has been availed on the Amazon site.

Specification for Samsung Galaxy A23

Talking about the specification side, this smartphone comes with a bigger 6.4-inch display which is a Super AMOLED screen coming with a peak resolution of Full HD+ and a 90Hz faster refresh rate too. On the protection side, this display gets the protective coating of Gorilla Glass 5.

On the camera side, this smartphone has been equipped with a quad-housed camera setup where you get to see a main 64MP camera coupled alongside an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor, and a Macro lens. On the front side, we will get to see a 20MP front-facing camera.

On the power side, this smartphone gets its power from a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and also comes with a bigger 5,000 mAH battery with the support for 15W wired charging.