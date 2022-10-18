OnePlus 11 Series to be launched soon – Here is what we know:

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus has been reportedly working towards bringing their new flagship smartphone in the coming year. As of now, it’s been said that the OnePlus 11 series will be making its way to release in 2023.

Talking more about this smartphone, this smartphone is speculated to be a successor model of its previously launched OnePlus 10 Pro.

Now, you must have gotten confused about how the OnePlus 11 could be the successor of the previous model, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

This is because this time we will see OnePlus replacing their pro model models with the regular OnePlus 11 series, where all the Pro models specification will be brought to this OnePlus 11 series.

This leak about OnePlus 11 5G comes out from a popular tipster called Max Jambor. If you waiting to know more about this OnePlus 11 series, then here we have got everything you should know:

OnePlus 11 Series – New Leaks and Rumors

Going with the latest leaks and rumors, it’s been said that this upcoming OnePlus 11 series will be coming with the latest but yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm flagship, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

This new chipset is said to be produced under TSMC’s newly developed 4NM fabrication process, which will be providing the best efficiency and power to the smartphone.

Talking more about the specification side, this smartphone comes with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED panel which will be supporting a peak resolution of QHD+ and also will be supporting a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz and this panel can get bright up to 1000 nits.

There are also some upgrades introduced on the camera side, where we will get to see a 50MP rear main camera sensor which will be coupled with a bigger 48MP Ultra-Wide Angle Sensor, and also there will be a telephoto sensor which will be 32MP and will be able to provide up to 2X optical zoom. On the front side, we will get to see a 16MP selfie shooter which will be housed on a punch-hole cutout.

There are a few other specification and features expected to be featured with this smartphone which includes it coming with a new Samsung panel that will be supporting only an in-display Ultrasonic sensor and also the latest connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 will also be seen.

On the battery side, again we will see a bigger battery to be featured with this flagship smartphone where we will get to see a bigger 5000mAh battery will be coupled with a faster-wired charging of up to 100W. On the software side, we will see this smartphone coming with Android 13 out of the box.