Microsoft Cuts Approximately 1000 Jobs

According to recent reports, Microsoft has fired approximately 1000 employees from the company belonging to various fields of work. This news suggests that the company is slowing down its hiring process seeing the state of the global economy. Read the entire article to learn about the complete story.

About the firing

Since Microsoft has fired 100o of its employees, going as per the statistics, it has affected less than 1% of Microsoft’s total workforce. Microsoft isn’t the only company that has been firing its employees. Other big companies like Snap.Inc, Meta, etc. have also been firing, employees to cut down on their finances seeing the state of the global economy. When Microsoft was asked to comment on the same, it did not respond as per Reuters sources. The economy all around the world is in extremely bad shape because of rising inflation. Companies all around the world are going through a really hard time in dealing with this situation hence the firing.

About Microsoft

If you don’t know much about Microsoft, then this article will give you all the information you need. Microsft comes under the top 5 information technology companies in the USA. It is one of the most successful companies and has made a name for itself all around the world. The company’s mission is to help people exploit their potential and even go beyond it to do the extraordinary. It aims to help them in doing so with the help of its products which have excellent features. These features can help people outperform themselves and get an edge over the others. The company has some principles which form its foundation. The company is extremely inclusive and hires people from every walk of life to get new and different perspectives. This helps the company take good decisions which leads to the pathway of success.

About Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella is currently heading Microsoft. He has been in the company since the year 1992. Before being assigned this position, he had many leadership roles within the company. He has seen the company through all its ups and downs and he got the position of CEO in the year 2014.” Like anyone else, a lot of what I do and how I think has been shaped by my family and my overall life experience. Many who know me say I am also defined by my curiosity and thirst for learning. I buy more books than I can finish. I sign up for more online courses than I can complete. I fundamentally believe that if you are not learning new things, you stop doing great and useful things. So family, curiosity, and hunger for knowledge all define me” is how the Microsoft CEO defines himself.