The smartphone market is vibrating with excitement as OnePlus prepares for its highly anticipated launch event on January 23rd, which will reveal the OnePlus 12 series. As fans anticipate the big unveiling, leaks have begun to appear, revealing the pricing and release date of the forthcoming flagship. Join us as we delve into the details and discover what the OnePlus 12 has in store for eager customers.

OnePlus 12 Pricing: A Considerable Hike

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, known for his precise leaks, recently turned to social media to reveal the pricing of the OnePlus 12 in India. Brace yourselves, for the leaked numbers indicate a significant increase above its predecessors.

The cheapest configuration, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is estimated to cost Rs 64,999. For those interested in the top-tier version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the OnePlus 12 might cost Rs 69,999.

To put this in context, the OnePlus 11 was introduced last year for Rs 56,999 for the 8GB/128GB edition and increased to Rs 61,999 for the 16GB/256GB variant.

The source also hinted at a release date, claiming that the OnePlus 12 will be available in India on January 30th. However, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, the OnePlus 12R, you may need to wait a little longer, since it’s anticipated to be available in February.

OnePlus 12 Specifications: A Glimpse Into Power and Performance

Before we get into the price specifics, let’s have a look at what the OnePlus 12 offers in terms of specifications:

A magnificent 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED LTPO display greets customers, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an eye-popping peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Processor: This flagship is powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, which promises a smooth and powerful experience.

RAM and Storage: Meeting the needs of modern consumers, the OnePlus 12 offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for the worldwide model.

Cameras: Photography aficionados will like the triple-camera configuration, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope lens. A 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera captures stunning selfies.

Battery: The OnePlus 12 is powered by a powerful 5,400mAh battery, and with 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging capability, running out of juice is a thing of the past.

OnePlus 12 Offers: Sweetening the Deal for Early Birds

As OnePlus fans impatiently await the debut, the company has officially revealed the enticing deals for early bird shoppers. Here’s what to expect:

Bank Discount: A huge Rs. 2,000 rebate through bank discounts sweetens the offer.

Exchange Bonus: When you trade in your old device, you will receive an extra exchange bonus, further lowering the effective cost.

Gifts for Early purchasers: The first 1,000 purchasers will receive amazing gifts to improve their OnePlus experience.

No-Cost EMI Option: To make the flagship more affordable, OnePlus provides a handy no-cost EMI option for individuals who want to stretch their payments.

Protection Plan Discounts: Protect your investment with protection policies that provide discounts of up to 50%.

Voucher for OnePlus Pad: A Rs. 3,000 voucher is included, valid against the purchase of a OnePlus Pad, providing further incentive to customers.

Conclusion: The OnePlus 12 Saga Unfolds

As the OnePlus 12 prepares to take the stage, leaks have fueled a renewed sense of anticipation. While the price increase may raise eyebrows, the features and incentives appear to position the OnePlus 12 as a serious competitor in the flagship category.

Whether you’re an early adopter looking for rare presents or a shrewd consumer eyeing the top-tier edition, the OnePlus 12 promises an exciting chapter in the brand’s history. Stay tuned as January 23rd approaches, when the OnePlus 12 will finally enter the spotlight.

