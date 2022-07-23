Sony brings Bravia XR OLED A80K Smart Television to Indian markets

Sony which is popularly known for bringing new innovative technology within their TV series has finally showcased their new set of Bravia series for this year, which is the Bravia XR OLED A80K in India. Talking more about the latest technology, this time Sony is going with bringing a newly developed Cognitive Processor which has been embedded with many different set of algorithms that helps in enhancing the picture resolution, audio output, and overall performance of the television.

What does it feature?

Let’s dive into what the television series will be featuring! This newly launched Bravia A80K TV features a great-looking design minimalistic design language. You can get this TV from Sony in three different display sizes starting from 55-inches and then going all the way to 65-inches TV too.

The common thing about the TV is that this series will exclusively be featuring a powerful and efficient Soc, the Cognitive XR. The Soc is embedded and has superb capabilities to think like a “Human Brain”

If you’re thinking about the type of display you will be getting, then you should know that this new TV will be coming with an XR OLED Contrast Pro display which provides deeper blacks. The TV is capable of reproducing billions of colors to give a more natural punch to the display. Many other technologies including OLED XR Motion Clarity Technology ensure to provide smoother video playback and Dolby Vision and HDR is also there! So with display technology, Sony has not at all compromised with anything.

Gaming Centric Features

The best part about this Tv is that it can be used as a great Gaming display too! It does come with the support for 120FPS of 4K streaming embedded with the support VRR technology which stands for Variable Refresh Rate and even latency technology to ensure lesser latency time is also a new addon here. The TV even comes with the support for the latest HDMI 2.1 which is capable of performing tasks much faster than its previous versions.

The list of technology embedded in the Tv doesn’t just end up here, as it also got Bravia Cam which again helps in improving sound and the picture quality. Other features you can get with ]ncludes:

Gesture Control,

Proximity Alert,

Power Saving,

Video Chat.

Let’s now dive into the audio, these smart TVs come with Doly Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology which enhances to provide better sound output. Other technology which includes XR Surround helps in providing 3D audio output. The smart TV has the layer of the Google TV Operating System which helps you to stay connected with the world of the internet too.