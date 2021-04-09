OnePlus Announces Its New Limited Edition Smartphone, OnePlus Nord LE

OnePlus Nord LE was revealed, but this isn’t the model you might expect, or that you can easily get. OnePlus has confirmed that LE is literally only one edition of the moniker. This makes OnePlus Nord LE not even available to a few users in comparison with other versions in limited editions. It’s not something you should get but one OnePlus fan is going to be given away.

It is the fourth version of the color of OnePlus Nord last year. At the back panel is a blue-yellow mixture of the current telephone.

It depends on how the phone is held or where the light falls on the panel. Since the company made just one telephone device, it can be obtained. However, it can’t be bought.

OnePlus Nord LE (Limited Edition) – Specifications And Key Features

OnePlus is, as we note, not unknown to smartphones with limited editions. The business normally provides enough enthusiasts when it delivers those devices on the market.

OnePlus Nord LE, however, is an exception as only one variant is produced by the Chinese giant. The corporation then gives this model to one of its supporters.

OnePlus Nord Product Manager Andy Liugave describes the concept for the limited edition system in an official blog post.

“The OnePlus Nord LE, in Blue Marble, in Grey Onyx or Gray Ash, is the same phone as OnePlus Nord,” Liu said. The Nord LE packages the 765 SoC, a 48MP main camera system, and an AMOLED 90Hz monitor, for the Nord LE.

Also, the Warp Charge 30T and a dual-camera setup are supported. You get the idea, therefore. The telephone is essentially the same as OnePlus Nord.

The color of the special Nord LE version is the only differentiating element. A single orange to green gradient color scheme is available on the device. Also, the Nord LE can come with a sleek finish on the rear, unlike the glittering back on the regular OnePlus Nord.

How You Get The Upcoming OnePlus Nord LE?

Now the OnePlus Nord LE can’t be purchased. To win this gadget, you have to enter a gift. So, what do you all have to do?

First of all, on Instagram, you must follow OnePlus Nord. Second, on your Instagram site, you need to post an image of the new computer with the #SwitchToNord hashtag in the subtitle. In addition to the hashtag, a concise explanation of why you want to move is also needed. You can checkout the Instagram post by OnePlus down below:

So, you have the chance to pick up this exclusive OnePlus Nord Smartphone version if you are an OnePlus fan. You are the first OnePlus Nord LE in the universe to own it once you receive it. But because the gift is free to everyone, the odds of being genuine are pretty low.

